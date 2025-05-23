Pat Schlapper Wins First Bassmaster Elite Series Title at Sabine River 2025
Schlapper Dominates Sabine River with Wire-to-Wire Bassmaster Elite Series Victory
Wisconsin pro Pat Schlapper took the lead of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Sabine River event with 12-2 on Day 1 and never let go. His three additional daily limits of 8-7, 8-9, and 9-10 brought his total to 38-12 and put him 2 pounds, 4 ounces in front of second place finisher Patrick Walters. This was Schlapper’s first Elite Series victory and earned him $101,000.
“This is for my family and my brother,” said a clearly emotional Schlapper. “This means a lot to me that my friends and family surprised me and showed up.”
The Sabine River, which has always been a challenging fishery, was extra tough due to high, muddy water. But Schlapper made the necessary changes each day, remaining confident, calm and patient.
“I caught my fish a few different ways; I had figured out different things and knowing when to do (each one) was the key,” he said. “I think one of the biggest reasons I out-fished a lot of people in the area is that I was fishing a lot faster.”
The final morning of the tournament delivered Schlapper’s defining moment. At his first stop, the buzz bait bite lit up.
“It was unbelievable the way that happened this morning,” Schlapper said. “I just got to whompin’ on ’em for about 20 minutes and they were all quality fish.”
“I felt really good going into this tournament,” he said. “I love the Sabine River.”
Patrick Walters Surges from 10th to 2nd on Championship Sunday
Patrick Walters, who had secured the final spot for Championship Sunday, had a great day moving from 10th to 2nd with 12-7.
Walters said, “Decision making. The Sabine is all about making decisions. You put some baits in your hand that you feel confident in and covering a lot of water until you find the fish.”
Kyoya Fujita Claims Back-to-Back Top 5 Finishes at Sabine
Kyoya Fujita’s 36 pounds, 8 ounces earned him third place at Sabine, after a fourth place finish at Lake Fork last week.
“I did not catch my fish on forward facing sonar; I caught all of my fish power fishing,” Fujita said. “Speed is important. I made more casts, more casts, more casts to cover water.”
What’s Next for the Bassmaster Elite Series?
The Bassmaster Elite anglers have the next few weeks off before they meet in Oklahoma at Lake Tenkiller for their next tournament.