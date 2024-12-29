2025 Forward Facing Sonar Rules Official Guide: What Every Bass Angler Needs to Know
Forward Facing Sonar continues to be the number one topic in tournament bass fishing. Is it running fisheries? Should it be banned? Will the professional anglers get a say? Will the manufacturer’s sponsorship dollars influence organization’s decisions? What will the sport look like going forward?
As we head into the new year, the top three professional bass tournament organizations, B.A.S.S., Major League Fishing (MLF), and the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL), all have their official rules for 2025 in place, including their new rules regarding the use of forward facing sonar in their tournaments. This is not an opinion article, simply a place to see all of the rules in one place.
B.A.S.S. Forward Facing Sonar Rules for 2025
These are the rules that B.A.S.S. has developed for the 2025 Season.
OVERALL: Use of forward facing sonar is restricted, but not banned.
- Only One Live Sonar Transducer
The number of live sonar transducers will be regulated to one and it must be mounted to the trolling motor at the bow of the boat. Until now, Elite Series and Classic competitors could have an unlimited number of live transducers mounted on their boats in any location. B.A.S.S. will also provide a list of acceptable live transducers from all major electronics manufacturers. Equipment not on this list is banned from usage in Elite Series and Classic competition. This equipment list will be vetted and updated annually.
- Only 55 Total Inches of Screens
Elite Series and Classic competitors will be limited to a total of 55 inches of screen, including bow and dash head units. The trend to add more and bigger head units to boats is becoming a safety concern, as the bigger screens may create blind spots impacting the safe piloting of boats.
- Only One Electric Motor
Elite Series and Classic competitors may now have only one electric motor mounted to their boats. There has been a rise in the use of electric motors mounted to shallow water anchors, which makes the enforcement of current rules (like long-lining and trolling) very difficult.
- More Diverse Fisheries
B.A.S.S. will focus on a more diverse Elite Series schedule, creating a wide variety of fishing styles demanded for success. While live sonar technology will remain a consistent tool used at the very highest level of competitive bass fishing, experience and a deep-seeded understanding of fish behavior, movement and patterns will also be needed for success moving forward on the fisheries scheduled.
MLF Forward Facing Sonar Rules for 2025
These are the rules that Major League Fishing has developed for the 2025 Season.
OVERALL: Use of forward facing sonar is restricted, but not banned.
- Limited to Two Live Sonar Transducers
All boats, across all MLF circuits, will be limited to two forward-facing or 360-degree sonar transducers, in any combination.
- Height Of Screens Is Limited
No bow-mounted screen may extend vertically more than 18 inches off the surface of the front deck at its highest point when the boat is on plane, and no screen mounted at the console may extend vertically more than 16 inches off the top of the steering column where it protrudes from the console.
- Bass Pro Tour -Limited To One Period Per Day
Pros competing on the 2025 Bass Pro Tour will be allowed to use forward-facing and 360-degree sonar for only one of three periods each day. Anglers will declare their use of the technologies before the start of the period of their choice, and fans watching on MLFNOW! will see an indicator on SCORETRACKER® next to each angler’s name showing who is actively using the technologies, has used them or still has them available. This rule applies to all seven regular-season Bass Pro Tour stages and REDCREST 2025. There will be no restrictions in the General Tire Heavy Hitters or General Tire Team Series, where anglers compete out of similarly equipped, league-provided boats that level the playing field. Use of forward-facing and 360-degree sonar will be permitted during practice.
- Invitationals -Forward Facing Sonar Use Prohibited on Day Two
In the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals, qualifying days will be evenly split with forward-facing and 360-degree sonar allowed on Day 1 and prohibited on Day 2. Anglers who advance to the Championship Round will be allowed to use the technologies on Day 3. Forward-facing and 360-degree transducers must be covered with a high-visibility cap provided by MLF that prohibits sonar transmission during times when use is not allowed. No restrictions will apply to practice
- Bass Fishing League (BFL) and College Fishing -Forward Facing Sonar Unrestricted
Toyota Series, Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) and Abu Garcia College Fishing anglers will be allowed to use forward-facing and 360-degree sonar during practice and all competition days.
- High School Fishing -Forward Facing Sonar Banned
In order to create a more level playing field for up-and-coming student anglers and reinforce the learning of traditional bass-fishing techniques, use of forward-facing and 360-degree sonar will not be allowed in Abu Garcia High School Fishing competition. Its use will not, however, be restricted during practice.
NPFL Forward Facing Sonar Rules for 2025
These are the rules that the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) has developed for the 2025 Season.
OVERALL: Use of forward facing sonar is banned.
- Forward Facing Sonar Is Banned
Starting with the 2025 season, the NPFL will prohibit the use of real-time imaging units—commonly referred to as “live forward-facing sonar”—during official practice and competition. Other sonar (e.g., 2D, side imaging, 360, et al.) will continue to be permitted. The use of future technology will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
