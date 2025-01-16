It’s the Biggest Trend In Bass Fishing: Big Lures, Big Tackle and Big Bass
The Evolution of Big Baits in Bass Fishing
Although big minnow imitating lures have been around for over a century, it seems like they really became part of big bass fishing culture in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Since then, there’s been an ever increasing tribe of those obsessed by that seductive swimming action and the bigger than average bites they seem to generate. For everyone from the biggest name bass pro to the kid stalking the shore of his local pond, big swimbaits have never been more in than right now.
Further evidence of this trend came to me recently in the form of a series of press releases from fishing tackle giant, Shimano. While I am easily distracted by the new, very shiny, Antares baitcaster (the equivalent of the legendary Stella spinning reel, but baitcasting—more on that at a later date), Shimano is clearly focused on big baits for big bass headed in 2025. This new line of products includes a redesigned Tranx 300B, an all new, big bait, rod series called Outlier, and the Gravitator 220SS slow sink glide bait.
A Complete Big Bait System for Serious Bass Anglers
"For anglers chasing the biggest fish in the area, this tackle system offers unparalleled precision and performance," said Bob Mahoney, Shimano Freshwater Marketing Manager.
Shimano’s Tranx 300B: Tougher Than Ever
The redesigned Tranx 300 B baitcasting reel is the cornerstone of the system, delivering exceptional cranking power and durability for big-bait presentations. Shimano’s CoreSolid HAGANE Body creates a seamless, flex-free platform that converts every ounce of effort into smooth, powerful retrieves. The SVS Infinity MD Tune braking system allows anglers to fine-tune performance on the fly, ensuring exceptional control and accuracy when casting heavy or light lures. Features like X-Ship technology and Cross Carbon Drag make the Tranx 300 B a top option for swimbait anglers.
Outlier Swimbait Rods: Power and Control for Big Baits
Paired perfectly with the Tranx 300 B, Outlier technical swimbait rods push the boundaries of design and utility. Engineered specifically for casting big baits, the Outlier series features Shimano’s Spiral X and Hi-Power X blank technologies for unmatched accuracy, sensitivity and power. Durable Fuji K-Frame guides, a custom CI4+ reel seat, and spiral EVA handles ensure the rod can withstand heavy bait deployment while minimizing angler fatigue.
Gravitator 220SS Glide Baits: Versatility Meets Innovation
Completing the system, the Gravitator 220SS slow sink glide bait redefines versatility and action control. Shimano’s ARMABOOST technology enhances casting distance, while the Action Modifying Insert allows anglers to adjust lure behavior to match fish activity. Available in six models, select Gravitator models feature Shimano’s FLASH BOOST technology for enhanced light reflection or SCALE BOOST for a realistic baitfish appearance. The Gravitator 220SS also comes with additional tails. Whether presenting a tight, choppy action or a broad glide, the Gravitator 220SS is a strike-inducing powerhouse.
Time to Get Chunking and Winding
And full disclosure, I have not had the opportunity to fish with this new Shimano system yet. My order is in and I’m psyched to be able to give you my full honest review in the near future. But I thought it was still worth alerting you of this release so you can start making your plans for 2025—the year of big baits and big bass.
