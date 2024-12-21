Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow: The Ultimate Finesse Bass Fishing Soft Plastic
Unique Lifelike Action In the Video Below
Unmatched Realism with the Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow
When clear water, pressured fish or less than ideal conditions call for ultra-realism and maximum finesse, the Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow answers with lifelike detail and subtle, but incredibly tempting action. And since it was designed in Berkley’s legendary lab and rigorously tested by the sport’s top pros, you know this bait is going to convince even the most cautious bass to bite.
Versatile Finesse Fishing Applications
The Drip Minnow features an anatomically accurate internal core with an over-molded body for unparalleled dimension and realism. Its unique "drip" tail creates random, subtle movements in response to angler input, making it perfect for a variety of finesse fishing techniques. Whether fished on a drop shot, shaken on a jighead for forward facing sonar fish, or even as a chatter bait trailer, this innovative new soft bait does its all.
SEE WHAT BERKLEY PRO JOSH BERTRAND HAS TO SAY IN THE VIDEO BELOW
Available in Multiple Sizes and Ultra-Realistic Colors
With Berkley's HD Tru Color technology, the Drip Minnow is available in 14 ultra-realistic color options to match any hatch. Available in 3", 4", and 5" sizes, it caters to various conditions and species. And pair it with Berkley’s Fusion19 Hybrid Jighead for the ultimate finesse setup.
Key Features of the Drip Minnow
- Bulbous “drip”-shaped tail delivers finesse-y angler induced actions
- Internal Core and Ultra High-Definition colors provide extreme realism
- Three sizes to match the hatch
- Rig on a drop shot, swim-shot, strolling, jighead, trailer or snap jigs
- Available in 14 ultra-realistic colors
- 3”, 4” and 5” sizes
Get Your Drip Minnows Now, But Hurry
Since the first glimpse of this new bait at ICAST 2024 in August, finesse bass anglers everywhere have waited patiently for the day they could get their hands on the Drip Minnow. That day has finally come! I wouldn't dare try to speculate how long they'll be in stock, but I know there is a wide range of amazing colors available at tacklewarehouse.com right now.
