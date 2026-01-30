Why These Are the Best Lures for Forward-Facing Sonar Anglers

Love it or hate it, Forward Facing Sonar (FFS) is here to stay. A revolutionary sonar technology that transmits real-time views from the front of the boat, anglers are able to see fish, structure, and movement all before making a single cast. Targeting specific fish and making accurate casts directly to them is now possible.

What Makes a Lure Work Well With Forward-Facing Sonar?

Anthony Cameron lips a fat smallmouth bass that was tricked into biting while using Forward Facing Sonar. | Justin Hoffman

Lures best suited for use with FFS share a few characteristics: dense bodies that return a strong sonar signal, the ability to be paused, dropped, or repositioned to stay in front of fish, and, of course, fish triggering action.



Here's a collection of baits that get our forward-facing sonar 'Seal of Approval.'

Berkley Krej Triggers Reactionary Strikes

Berkley's Krej jerkbait features a revolutionary upturned bill which allows it to be worked upwards in the water column and back down towards fish chasing the bait. The Krej is optimized to maintain a presence in the strike zone longer and trigger reactionary bites that traditional jerkbaits can't.

Berkley Krej | Berkley

Why It Works Well With FFS: Seeing how the fish reacts to the bait gives the angler two options: work the lure up and away to offer a fleeing response or dropping it back down towards the target to trigger a reaction.

Available in 15 colors and 3 sizes.

Price: $10.99-$16.99

Lunkerhunt B.L.B FFS Minnow Stands Out on Sonar

The Lunkerhunt B.L.B FFS Minnow is a lipless and sinking bait that can be jigged or jerked throughout the water column. Mimicking a wounded baitfish on the fall with its seductive shimmer, this action transforms to a tight and erratic display when reeled or jerked back to the boat.

Lunkerhunt B.L.B FFS Minnow | Tackle Warehouse

Why It Works Well With FFS: The dense body gives a clear reading on FFS, allowing anglers to track movement easily and efficiently.

Available in 5 colors and 2 sizes.

Price: $9.99

Strike King Homing Minnow is the Ultimate Pre-Rigged Paddle Tail

When bass are schooled up and busting baitfish on the screen, tossing a soft plastic minnow bait is often your best bet to get bit. The natural appearance of the Strike King Homing Minnow - pre-rigged and ready to shimmy like a swimbait should - offers a 90-degree line tie to keep the lure level and in the strike zone.

Strike King Homing Minnow | Strike King

Why It Works Well With FFS: With a profile that stands out solidly on sonar, due in part to the position of the line tie, keeping tabs on this bait while fish react to it is never a problem.

Available in 14 colors and 3 sizes.

Price: $7.99-$9.99

Rapala's CrushCity The Jerk is Your Dropshot Go-To

When fish are finicky, or when targeting suspended panfish, a smaller profile plastic rigged on a dropshot can be the ticket to getting bit. Rapala's CrushCity The Jerk is a fork-tail jerk minnow that quivers and twitches with the slightest of movements.

Rapala CrushCity The Jerk | Rapala

Why It Works Well With FFS: Tied in tandem with a Tungsten Tear Drop Weight ensures a solid mark on your sonar - which will keep you connected to the fish you're targeting.

Available in 12 colors and a 3-3/4" size.

Price: $7.99

Shimano Zumverno 115SP MR is Loaded With Bass Triggering Features

Featuring an erratic side-to-side darting action, and offering fish creative manufacturing technologies such as Flash Boost, Jet Boost, and Scale Boost, gives the Shimano Zumverno 115SP MR multiple advantages for tricking bass into biting.

Shimano Zumverno 115SP MR | Shimano

Why It Works Well With FFS: With a nose-down profile at rest, and designed to suspend, offers up an enhanced sonar return.

Available in 11 colors and a 4-1/2" size.

Price: $22.99-$24.99

Making Forward-Facing Sonar Work for You

THe best FFS lures have dense bodies that return a strong sonar signal, the ability to be paused, dropped, or repositioned to stay in front of fish, and, of course, fish triggering action. | Justin Hoffman

Forward-facing sonar will never replace fishing fundamentals, but anglers who understand the benefits of pairing the proper lures to the strengths of the technology will see the most rewards.

