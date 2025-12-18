If you have an angler on your gift list, you know finding them the perfect gift can be challenging. As you know, they probably already have more fishing tackle than they can use. But I have good news! The best gifts for fishermen aren’t always fishing tackle.

On a recent cross-country, camping, fishing road trip, I had the opportunity to personally test a wide range of outdoor, camping and fishing-adjacent lifestyle gear. And although they’re not specifically fishing tackle, these are things I’d genuinely love to receive as a lifelong angler. From affordable everyday items to true once-in-a-lifetime, bucket-list gifts, I’ve grouped them by price so there’s something here for every budget.

Entry Level Gifts for anglers

Under $100: Thoughtful daily upgrades anglers will actually use.

I think this particular mug is beautiful, but so are all of the one-of-a-kind coffee mugs and pottery at FloridaPotteryShack store on Etsy.com. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $16-35

Why it’s Great: This is a one-of-a-kind, handmade, piece of art, that serves the vital function of delivering my precious morning coffee in style.

Why Anglers Love It: I’m fairly confident I’m not the only fisherman who enjoys a cup of coffee. And I can’t be the only one who would appreciate a unique, beautiful coffee mug made by a fellow angler. Ernie Deblasi from Florida is a real renaissance man—a chef, a musician, a mountain biker, an angler, a lure maker, and yes, a pottery maker. I met Ernie years ago through his handcrafted lure company, but these days his focus is on his pottery. I ordered a mug for myself and it is absolutely gorgeous. It looks great, feels great, and starts each day with an inspirational shot of authentic, craftsmanship and a reminder to create good things.

The onWater app allows you to track catches, map lakes, check forecasts, measure fish with AI, and more. | Photo by Mike Staggs

Price: $49.99 per year

Why it’s Great: The OnWater fishing app is absolutely loaded with all the information you’ll need to make the most of every fishing trip. It provides access points, real-time fishing data and lots of planning tools.

Why Anglers Love It: I wrote a detailed review of the OnWater app earlier this year. But since then, they’ve included an AI feature called Angler Intelligence Chat. And before you say, AI isn’t for me and my fishing (I know, I did too), please put it to the test. I wholeheartedly admit I was blown away by the thorough and accurate information it provided.

I provided a few simple details and was blown away by the response. | Kurt Mazurek

I simply told it what city I was in and asked it to recommend a plan based on current conditions and time of year to catch largemouth bass.The response included literally everything I would need to know–water temp, air temp, bass’ seasonal phase, water levels, an hour-by-hour breakdown of what baits to throw, where to throw them, when to change to the next approach, and what to consider as an alternate. Based on my decades of bass fishing experience, I can confirm it was a solid plan. And based on my results from following the plan, it was very impressive.

This Huk Corduroy Button-Down Shirt quickly became one of my favorite, versatile, comfy but stylish parts of my wardrobe. | Julie Mazurek

Price: $70.00

Why it’s Great: This fashionable, sporty shirt looks great, and is equally at home headed to the lake or the office.

Why Anglers Love It: This shirt is very comfy and very flattering. It’s made of a perfect medium-weight and medium warmth corduroy material. Throw it on for cool evenings in the summer or layer it up to stay warm in the fall.

Huk doesn’t categorize it in their “shacket” (shirt/jacket hybrid) lineup, but that’s how I ended up using it and I loved it.

4. Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch and National Parks Limited

This is a perfect way to spend an evening around a campfire after a great day of fishing. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $40-79

Why it’s Great: Wyoming Whiskey has an intimate connection to the spirit of the outdoors which as an angler, I appreciate. In addition to that, they make some delicious whiskey, which I also appreciate.

Why Anglers Love It: Kind of like my coffee assumption, it seems like a lot of anglers I've met appreciate a good sip of whiskey at the end of a full-day on the water. Wyoming Whiskey’s small batch, I guess what would be considered their standard offering, is a great whiskey in a rugged, vintage-y designed bottle, at a very fair price. Coming in around $40 from most retailers, you get a 5 year aged, 88 proof, bourbon whiskey.

Classic bourbon notes of vanilla and caramel are present throughout, with appearances by baking spices and toffee. It’s an easy sipper to like.

And if you want to really impress and excite the angler (and whiskey lover) on your list, pair the small batch bottle with one of their limited-edition, collectible releases honoring the National Parks.

Mid-level gifts for anglers

Under $300: Premium comfort and performance items

1. Bajio Las Rocas Sunglasses -Limited Edition Mossy Oak Bottomlands

Cool shades in a limited edition Mossy Oak camo pattern make a great gift for anglers. | Kurt Mazurek

Why it’s Great: Bajio has a wide range of super cool styles of glasses for men and women, all with shockingly clear lenses and great, high-end quality. Good glasses can make a great day outside even better.

Why Anglers Love It: I love that Bajio has high-quality, stylish, polarized glasses for everyone who loves the outdoors, including big guys like myself who rarely find cool things that fit us. The Bajio Las Rocas is one of my personal faves in their XL fit line up.

And just in time for holiday gift giving, Bajio has dropped a limited edition colab with Mossy Oak, offering several of their coolest shades in the Bottomlands camo pattern. These very stylish, very outdoors-y, very high quality sunglasses, will be very appreciated by your favorite angler on your gift list.

I got my pair with Bajiao’s Violet Mirror Lenses which let in more light than most colors while still reducing glare. If you’ve hit that point in your life like me, where a pair of reader glasses are always nearby, you’ll understand that a little more light helps keep details a little sharper.

We both loved this chair. But if I can sit with 100% confidence it's not going to break, that's a real testimony to this chair design and build quality. | Julie Mazurek

Price: $300

Why it’s Great: YETI always makes well-designed, well-made products that always make some aspect of being outdoors a little better. The Trailhead chair does not disappoint. This is a super portable outdoor chair that sets up quickly and supports up to 500 pounds. Wow!

Why Anglers Love It: Full disclosure: I am literally sitting on my YETI Trailhead Camp Chair as I’m typing this.

As a big guy who loves being outdoors, I’ve always struggled with outdoor lawn chairs. My fear that a poorly-made chair might collapse at any second (believe me, it happens), never allows me to fully relax. And even if it doesn’t break outright, the feet always stab into the soft ground and once again, big guy on the ground. The YETI Trailhead Camp Chair couldn’t be more different. The folding design is very clever, sets up easily, and folds back down to fit into a durable carrying case. The chair feels incredibly strong and it’s genuinely comfortable. Where has this Trailhead Camp Chair been all my life?

Aspirational-level gifts for anglers

$750 and up: Once-in-a-lifetime gear that becomes part of an angler’s legacy

I will carry this Saddleback Leather briefcase for literally the rest of my life. I love it and I have no doubt it will outlast me. | Julie Mazurek

Price: $749

Why it’s Great: This is perhaps the most rugged, cool, sophisticated bag I’ve ever owned. Slinging this over your shoulder creates a feeling of significance and importance that no backpack ever has.

The Saddleback Leather Front Pocket Briefcase. | Saddleback Leather

Why Anglers Love It: The Saddleback Leather brand’s tagline “They’ll fight over it when you’re dead” is no joke. Yes, it costs more than an average bag, but it will serve me in function and style, literally forever. You know it’s not just marketing fluff when you see that this leather briefcase comes with a 100 year warranty.

This item evokes a feeling of quality, craftsmanship, and significance that you need to experience to understand fully. It’s just so different than most products generated in our world’s “throw away” society, that you can’t help but stop and admire what this company has made.

And again, as a fisherman, I promise your favorite fisherman will love it.

Zipping around the lake on the Aventon Abound was a blast! | Julie Mazurek

Price: $1899

Why it’s Great: Part of Aventon’s Cargo eBike line, the Abound SR is incredibly capable, with plenty of power with a payload put o 440 lbs, range of up to 60 miles, speeds up to 25 MPH, flexible storage add-ons, and it is genuinely fun to ride.

The Abound made it easy to explore new fishing spots. | Kurt Mazurek

Why Anglers Love It: We brought the Aventon Abound with us on a recent long-term camping trip and loved it. It’s great for wheeling around the campground, headed to the showers or pool, but also great for breaking out of the campground and exploring nearby shopping or restaurants. But as an angler, I found it especially great to explore local ponds for fishing. I took my YakAttack BlackPak off of my kayak and secured it to the cargo rack on the Abound for plenty tackle and camera storage as well as four rod holders. It’s a very cool and fun way to explore local fishing spots.

The styling and darker, earthy color palette of this beautiful Citizen Attesa make it a real head turner on the water or on the town. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $2195

Why It’s Great: This watch’s design and advanced technology drive the luxury Attesa line. And it’s rugged but incredibly sophisticated styling make it perfect for the river, the board room or a night on the town.

An amazing timepiece anywhere you see it. | Kurt Mazurek

Why Anglers Love It: I fell in love with this watch the moment I saw it. The unique gray, brown and rose gold colors are distinctive and elegant, but also rugged and masculine. The quality of the materials and construction are immediately evident. The ultra scratch-resistant Attesa is powered by Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery. And as a fisherman I’m glad to know it is water resistant up to 100 meters.

Yes, it’s a fairly significant financial commitment. And while it may be more watch than any fisherman NEEDS, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime purchase that literally becomes part of an angler’s legacy. If you’re looking for a very special gift for the angler on your list, consider this beautiful Citizen Attesa.

And if the idea of a watch sounds right, but the investment just isn’t a possibility, consider the Citizen Tsuki-Yomi. It is another great looking, special timepiece, loaded with features including a moon phase indicator. I did a full review of the Citizen Tsuki-yomi earlier this year.

This is the ultimate, all-in-one camera for high-quality photos and videos. | Sony

Price: $5098

Why it’s Great: This is the latest in ultimate, versatile, all-in-one cameras from Sony. Yes, this falls into more of an aspirational category as gift giving goes, but you would be providing your angler the absolute best way to capture their fishing memories.

This relatively small all-in-one camera performs at the highest level. | Sony

Why Anglers Love It: No this isn’t a cheap camera, this is an amazing camera. If your angler aspires to become a sponsored pro, the next YouTube fishing sensation, or just capture their fishing legacy, there isn’t a finer tool to get them headed toward their dream.

Just a quick side note: As a former marketing manager in the fishing industry, I can’t express to you how much of a difference it makes in the angler's value to sponsors when they can provide high-quality photos and videos.

The compact RX1R III will fit easily in a small bag, large pocket or storage compartment which means it will always be in reach while fishing. It’s built-in Zeiss lens means it’s always ready to shoot. And its full-frame, 61MP sensor rivals the top-line professional cameras. For the very special angler on your list, they will love this camera. This is the difference between low-res snapshots on a phone vs. professional, legacy photography.