Why Boater Safety Training Matters More Than Ever in 2025
Who Is Responsible For Boater Safety?
For most people, the way to become a boat driver is simply to drive a boat. Climb aboard, get behind the wheel, and it’s perfectly legal for you to drive most boats. But what about a 25’ long ski boat with a 350-horsepower engine? Or, how about a 21’ bass boat capable of speeds approaching 80 mph? In both cases, if you can afford to buy one or find somebody who will let you drive one, you are officially, and legally (almost everywhere), a boat driver. No test. No certification. Many drivers have no idea that safety protocols and rules of the water exist. Unless you’re driving a commercial vessel, let ‘er rip.
As someone who has owned several boats, I’ve always been amazed and a little nervous at the lack of oversight. Honestly, I’m not sure how it could be considered any less of a responsibility than driving a car—for your own safety and for the safety of everyone else around you.
High-Profile Boating Accidents: An Unfortunate Wake Up Call
For the hundreds of examples of way less than safe and responsible boat driving I’ve personally witnessed over the years, it’s a miracle we don’t hear about more tragic boating accidents. But we do hear about way more than we should. Yes, accidents will happen no matter how well prepared we are, but so many are avoidable. Sadly, it seems to take multiple tragic boating accidents at high-level fishing tournaments making the news to wake us up and make boating safety a topic of discussion, at least for the moment.
The following press release landed in my mailbox yesterday. For the reasons mentioned above, this felt like information worth sharing.
BoatClass Expands in 2025 to Elevate On-Water Safety
METTAWA, Ill. – April 29, 2025 – BoatClass, a leader in certified on-water boater training and a business within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced that it has expanded its offerings to more than 35 locations, including an expansion to the greater Toronto area for the 2025 boating season.
“At Brunswick, safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to extend our commitment through BoatClass,” said Rob Schuldt, who leads the BoatClass program. “In 2025, we're thrilled to bring our immersive, hands-on training program to even more markets, including Canada, making boating safer and more accessible for first-time boaters, as well as those looking to build confidence at the helm. Our continued expansion and investment in safety reinforces our commitment to strengthening the entire boating community.”
Since its launch in 2021, BoatClass has rapidly expanded, offering its award-winning training program across North America. The program combines engaging online virtual training with a comprehensive, three-hour on-water course led by a Certified US Coast Guard Captain (or equivalent), covering essential boating skills such as throttle control, docking, crossing wakes, speed zone adjustments, anchoring theory, and more, using trusted techniques perfected within the Freedom Boat Club network to ensure boaters of all levels are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to boat safely.
As part of its continued partnership with Freedom Boat Club, graduates of the 2025 BoatClass course will be eligible for a reduced entry fee to join Freedom Boat Club, available at participating clubs within 30 days of completion and applicable at the club where they graduated, if available.
For more information on BoatClass and to find a location near you for the 2025 boating season, visit BoatClass.com.