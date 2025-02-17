Bobby Lane Wins MLF Bass Pro Tour Stage Two On The Harris Chain
Bobby Lane's Gritty Comeback on the Harris Chain
The Road to Redemption
Bobby Lane has spent 17 years carving out a career filled with wins, accolades, and moments that define a professional angler. But one thing had eluded him: a national tour victory in his backyard. Florida had given him heartbreak before. He had been close, painfully close. The last time he fished the Harris Chain, he had to watch Ott DeFoe hoist the trophy. Not this time.
The Fight Against the Wind
Sunday's Championship Round was supposed to be a sprint. It started as a brawl. Matt Becker and Mark Davis came out swinging, stacking over 30 pounds early. On the other hand, Lane was locked in a struggle against the elements. The wind had turned his prime stretch into a washing machine, and his early numbers were forgettable. By midday, he had only put together 17 pounds, 6 ounces. Davis was running away with it.
But Florida doesn't play by anyone's rules. The bite slowed, and Lane moved, knowing these waters better than most. Six bass in an hour. A 5-8, a 4-9. By the second period, he was one fish away from the lead. Then, in the final frame, he flipped the script. A five-fish flurry for 16-10. Game over. The trophy was finally his.
The Winning Strategy
Lake Apopka wasn't supposed to be the answer. A recent fish kill had scared off most of the field and Lane nearly joined them. But on the second day of practice, after a gut decision, he locked through the canal and gave it a shot. Six bites. Then five more in a row, all big ones. He knew right then. Apopka was going to make or break his tournament.
Hard-bottom areas near reeds were the key. The bass were staging there, waiting to move up and spawn. Lane knew it, and he milked that knowledge for everything it was worth. He went all-in, flipping a Berkley PowerBait MaxScent The General on an Abu Garcia Fantasista X 7'6" heavy flipping stick. No tricks. No forward-facing sonar. Just patience, instinct, and a hell of a lot of muscle.
The Moment That Sealed It
Lane's first decision almost cost him the win. He started on the lake's southern end, trying to hide from the wind. He landed a 5-8 on his third flip, but after that, the bite disappeared. Becker and Davis were pulling away. Lane had no choice. He fought his way north, back into the wind, and settled in for the grind.
The breakthrough came in the final hour. The wind let up, and it was like flipping a switch. A 2-pounder. Then a 2-6 that shook off but landed in his boat. A 5-10. A 4-8. He knew it was over before time expired.
From shore, his family, his wife Madeline, daughter Lexi, and son-in-law Kenny, watched as he closed it out. When the clock ran out, he trolled over for hugs, the victory he'd chased for years finally in his grasp.
The Final Standings
- Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 19 bass, 56-5, $150,000
- Mark Davis, Mount Ida, Ark., 14 bass, 38-13, $45,000
- Matt Becker, Ten Mile, Tenn., 15 bass, 36-15, $35,000
- Terry Scroggins, San Mateo, Fla., 13 bass, 36-7, $30,000
- Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 11 bass, 27-15, $25,000
- Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., eight bass, 23-9, $23,000
- Jacob Wall, New Hope, Ala., seven bass, 16-10, $22,000
- James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., five bass, 10-3, $21,000
- Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn., four bass, 7-6, $20,500
- Keith Poche, Pike Road, Ala., one bass, 2-2, $20,000
A Florida Dream Realized
Winning a national event in your home state isn't just another check in the bank, it's a defining moment. Lane has had close calls, near misses, and gut-wrenching second places. But this time, there was no stopping him.
The Harris Chain, the wind, the competition it all tried. But Bobby Lane walked away with the win. Florida finally gave him his moment. And he wasn't letting it go.