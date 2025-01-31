BPT Lake Conroe Practice Update
Man, there's nothing like the buzz of a brand-new season, and the 2025 Bass Pro Tour opener at Lake Conroe has all the makings of a wild one. With forward-facing sonar restrictions in play for the first time, the anglers must rethink their entire game plan.
And let's be honest, Conroe isn't exactly giving out easy big bites. From what the pros are saying, if you're not dialed in with FFS during your one allowed period, you're probably gonna have a rough go.
Now, I've fished enough to know that when the majority of a lake's fish are suspended in deeper water, it's no joke trying to get bit without forward facing sonar. Spencer Shuffield, Justin Cooper, and Bryan Thrift all echo that sentiment.
For the non-scope periods I'll have a GT6, a chatterbait, and of course a jig tied on.- Jacob Wheeler
These guys are pros, but even they admit that without LiveScope, getting more than one bite in an area feels like a win. That means the anglers who time their sonar period just right. Whether they go early to locate fish or save it for a last-minute comeback will be the ones to watch.
But here's the real X-factor: the big ones. Conroe's got some absolute donkeys swimming around, and while a one or two pounder on FFS might keep you in the game, those nine pound to eleven pound giants could flip SCORETRACKER on it's head.
Thrift stuck an 11-12 in practice, and while he chalked it up to pure luck, that kind of bite is out there.
With the warming trend, we could see a push to the shallows. If someone taps into that bite at the right time, we might see a real shake-up. This event's got all the ingredients for a dramatic finish, and honestly, I can't wait to see how it plays out.
