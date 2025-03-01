Brandon Palaniuk Drops Historic 34-10 Bag to Lead Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee
Brandon Palaniuk’s Epic Day: The Biggest Bag in Okeechobee Elite History
On Day 2 of the Bassmaster Elite Event at Lake Okeechobee, Idaho pro Brandon Palaniuk rocketed to the top with a jaw-dropping 34-pound, 10-ounce bag, bringing his two-day total to 58-1. Today’s catch is his biggest ever and the biggest ever weighed in a Bassmaster Elite on Okeechobee.
“This is the most epic day I’ve ever had—pure insanity,” Palaniuk said. “I caught seven bass today.”
After a 90-minute fog delay, he returned to the same canal spillway where he started yesterday. Also like yesterday, he shared the spot with Greg DiPalma, Will Davis Jr., and Tim Dube. But unlike yesterday, the fishing was noticeably slower.
Patience Pays Off: Palaniuk Trusted His Electronics
Patience and persistence defined his day. Palaniuk landed a 4-pounder at 9 a.m. on a Megabass Kanata jerkbait, then nothing for two hours. The other anglers lost patience and moved on, but Palaniuk trusted what he saw on his electronics. All alone on the spot when the bite turned on, he stacked up a monster bag in under 90 minutes, including two bass over 9 pounds.
“Patience was a big thing,” he said. “I knew I was inside the (Top 50) cut and I didn’t have anything else on this body of water that compared to that.”
“The thing I’ve learned in life is that a lot of my greatest moments come after my hardest times,” Palaniuk said. “The hardest times are usually followed by the greatest moments if you’re willing to push through.”
Greg DiPalma’s Risky Move That Kept Him in the Hunt
DiPalma, the Day 1 leader from Millville, N.J., now sits in second with 48-5. After sacking 29-12 on Day 1, the second biggest bag of the event, he struggled early before making a crucial decision. At 12:30, with almost nothing in the livewell, he ran 30 miles to a new area and found 3-pounders where he’d only seen dinks in practice.
“It’s like the females pulled in,” DiPalma said. “I’m digging in and locking down in that area tomorrow.”
Will Davis Jr. Is a True Sportsman: Respect to the Leaders
Davis, of Sylacauga, Ala., is in third with 39-5, and has decided to leave the key spillway spot to Palaniuk tomorrow.
“If I had caught 20 pounds there today, it would be different, but I’m going to respect the leaders,” Davis said.
Another Okeechobee Record: David Gaston Lands an 11-8 Giant
David Gaston leads Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with an 11-8, another record for an Elite Series event on Okeechobee.
The Battle for the Blue Trophy: Why This Tournament Is Far From Over
With the potential for giant bass to suddenly show up in an area, or leave an area, and two more competition days to the finish line, even a 10-pound lead isn’t safe. The battle for the big blue trophy is just heating up.