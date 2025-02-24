2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Lake Okeechobee Conditions, Schedule & Updates
Bassmaster Elite Series 2025: Lake Okeechobee Tournament Overview
As the first event of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is wrapping up, the second event is already underway. The Lake Okeechobee event in Southern Florida runs from February 27th to March 2nd, 2025. The Bassmaster’s top level pros will be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize. The Bassmasters have visited Lake Okeechobee many times over the years and it's always an exciting event.
Where to Watch the Bassmaster Elite Series
- Watch Live: Bassmaster LIVE
- Realtime Unofficial Weights During Competition: BASSTrakk
- LIVE Daily Weigh In: Weigh In Show
- T.V. Coverage on FOX/FS1: Broadcast Schedule Here
- The ROKU Channel: Free Access to Live Coverage
The event takes off from C. Scot Driver Boat Ramp in Okeechobee, Florida at 7:00 a.m. each morning and weigh-ins start at 3:00 p.m. every afternoon at that same location. Plus, there will be a free, family-friendly, bass fishing expo on the weekend in conjunction with Bass Bash! which includes kids activities, food vendors, a car show and live music.
Okeechobee, FL Weather Forecast
Lake Okeechobee Bass Fishing Conditions & Expert Predictions
Lake Okeechobee is Florida’s largest lake and the 10th largest in the United States, but it has a reputation as fishing fairly small. The fish tend to group up in areas where the aquatic vegetation is at its best, but that means the anglers get grouped up too.
I spoke with Clewiston local and longtime, pro tournament angler Brandon McMillan who told me the water level has been dropping slowly, but steadily for several weeks. “That’s going to have the fish positioned more on the outside of cover. But it’s tricky because we’ve lost so much of the grass and hardline over the past several years from high water and hurricanes that a lot of the well-known old school spots are just gone.”
“And clean water is really tough to find. So while there will be a lot of bed fishing, it won’t be sight fishing. Scoping in perspective mode will be the deal.”
McMillan emphasized that the places with the right combination of cover, depth and water quality are few and far between. So, the small number of places that do hold concentrations of fish are going to hold a lot of fishermen.
In a recent article on bassmaster.com, Clewiston, Florida legend, Scott Martin said, “The lake resets every year. The water comes up during hurricane season then it comes down, so it’s all a matter of what habitat remains. This year, it’s very different and a lot of habitat has changed. There’s not one single waypoint where I caught them last year [at the Bassmaster Open event he won] that I think I can catch them at this year.”
“The lake is fishing small like usual, but the fishing’s been really good,” Martin said. “I believe that we’ve had a good spawn around the lake due to light winds and warm temperatures for the last three weeks.”
In that same bassmaster.com article, Georgia, Elite Pro, Drew Cook, known as a shallow water power fisherman and a sight fishing expert, has said he would expect bed fishing to be a major factor in this event. But, with that said, he also knows these Florida fisheries will have bass moving through all phases of the spawn at this time of the year.
“Any time in Florida, you’re going to have to have fish coming to you,” Cook said. “Whenever you find that area where they’re coming to you, you’re going to succeed.
He added, “If there are any offshore grasslines, they should be absolutely stacked with staging fish.”
“It’s not going to be a home-run-type spawn, but it will still be good; I think it will take 85 pounds to win,” Cook said. “I think you’ll need about 17 a day to make the Top 10.”
Day-by-Day Tournament Updates & Standings
Day 1 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Day 2 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Cut Day Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Championship Sunday Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
New 2025 Bassmaster Rules
The year’s competition comes with some interesting new rules for 2025 including limited electronics and zero entry fees, so everyone is eager to see how this will play out.
The tournament playing field includes Lake Okeechobee and all rivers, creeks and canals connecting to Lake Okeechobee. Locking is allowed into J & S Canal, Taylor Creek, Buckhead, Henry and Lakeport. No Locking into the Kissimmee River Lock, Port Mayaca Lock (St. Lucie River) and the Moore Haven Lock (Caloosahatchee Canal).
The daily limit is 5 bass with a 12 inch minimum.
The full field will start competition on Days 1 and 2. On Day 3 the field will be cut to the top 50. Only the Top 10 after Day 3 will qualify to fish on the fourth and final day, Championship Sunday.
Reminder of the New Electronics Rules for the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series
1. Total Screen Size
Boats are restricted to no more than 55 inches of screen size. Inches are measured per the (diagonal) display screen size listed on each manufacturer's website rounded to the nearest inch.
2. Limited Live Transducers
Each competitor’s boat is limited to one (1) live transducer and this transducer must be mounted on the trolling motor shaft at the bow area of the boat.
3. Electronics Placement
All electronics must be mounted in a way not to obstruct the competitor’s line of sight while piloting the boat on plane. It is recommended that console electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 26 inches from the steering column where it exits the console, and bow electronics be mounted in a manner where the tops of graphs are no higher than 18 inches from the front deck.