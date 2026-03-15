The Brutal Reality of the Bassmaster Classic

When the sun finally peeked over the trees, the temps were in the low-30s, the wind was howling, and I was in Bassmaster Elite Pro Justin Hamner’s boat, racing down the twisting Tennessee River. It was the first day of competition for the 2026 Bassmaster Classic.

An angler runs up the Tennessee River during the opening morning of the 2026 Bassmaster Classic. | Kurt Mazurek

We peeled away from the rest of the pack and Hamner’s boat came to rest on a big flat in a wide turn of the main river channel. He had located a mega school in practice. I could sense his excitement as he sent his jerk bait out to do work. “They were all big,” he assured me.



Very few anglers know firsthand what it takes to win this event. Hamner knows, having won the Bassmaster Classic just two years ago on Grand Lake in Oklahoma.

But today, things did not go as planned. Hamner moved patiently and methodically through backup spots, putting together a solid middle-of-the-pack total weight, but his starting area where he had likely visualized himself catching a tournament leading bag, did not produce. His big fish were still there—he could see them following his baits. They just weren’t going to bite regardless of how many adjustments he made.



The reality of the Classic is that it can be brutally unforgiving.

Justin Hamner making another lure change, trying to find a way to make the big bass bite. | Kurt Mazurek

Over the first two days of the 2026 Bassmaster Classic on the Tennessee River, I had the opportunity to ride along with two of the sport’s rising young stars: 2024 Bassmaster Classic champion Justin Hamner and 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series Rookie of the Year Tucker Smith, both representing FXR Pro Fish on the Elite Series trail.



No fans of the sport would have been surprised to see either one of them, or both, in contention for the title on Sunday. Yet like the mathematical majority of the 56-angler field this week, neither ended up making it to the top-25 cut on Championship Sunday—Smith in 31st and Hamner in 40th.



Spending a day of competition in each of their boats offered a clear reminder of just how thin the margin can be in bass fishing’s biggest event.

The Classic Doesn’t Give You Time

Tucker Smith lands a Tennessee River bass during Day 2 of the 2026 Bassmaster Classic. | Kurt Mazurek

Each competition day starts long before daylight. And getting to sleep early is nearly impossible this week.



They had a couple quick days of practice last week and one final look around on Wednesday, two days before competition began on Friday. The river system is vast. Checking out all the options is an impossibility, so you’d better select the areas you plan to focus on wisely. Form a plan, and a backup plan, and as many more backup plans as possible.

From the first cast on the first morning of competition, the pressure is constant.



The amount of time you have to figure the fish out is constantly slipping away. Everyone talks about making decisions, but it really is more of a reaction than a decision. And the wrong reaction can cost hours of lost time.

While riding with Hamner and Smith, it became clear they have very different fishing styles, but neither one hesitates for a second.



A spot might get a hundred casts, or it might get only one before the trolling motor is pulled and the outboard fires. Classic anglers commit to decisions quickly and live with the consequences.

Justin Hamner is So Steady

Justin Hamner remained steady, chipping away at the bass all day. | Kurt Mazurek

Justin Hamner is rock solid steady. He moves at an even pace whether he just caught three fish on three casts, or he hasn’t had a bite in an hour. I was reminded of the NAVY Seals mantra “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.” And I don’t mean necessarily that he fishes or moves slowly, but he never seems rushed or panicked.

FXR Pro Justin Hamner unhooking a bass on a cold Classic morning. | Kurt Mazurek

And in addition to the way he moves, he seems to have great control mentally. His demeanor stays very even—always positive and always in control. You know this day is incredibly important to him, but he never got spun out when they didn’t bite.



“There were ten fish fighting over my bait on that cast, but none of them bit,” he said with zero drama or frustration. He just made another cast and tried to make whatever adjustments were needed to get them to bite.

Tucker Smith is a Technician

FXR Pro Tucker Smith reaching for a big smallmouth bass. | Kurt Mazurek

Tucker Smith is pretty well known as legendary angler Aaron Martens’ protégé. I could see the connection to Martens in him at times. For example, as we idled around downtown Knoxville waiting for the Bassmaster Classic to takeoff, he noticed a big industrial holding tank on the shore with a nature landscape painting on the side, several stories tall. “How do you think they got that on there,” he wondered aloud, and I immediately thought of Aaron.

Bassmaster Elite Pro Tucker Smith enjoying the huge crowds of fans at takeoff. | Kurt Mazurek

And I saw flashes of Martens’ in Smith’s fishing, too. Smith is a technician. His boat is organized. His rods are kept neat. He tweaks and adjusts baits until they’re perfect. Any flaw in the way a soft plastic is rigged is not tolerated. He is very focused on current conditions and constantly adjusting.

He saw almost every fish he caught on forward-facing sonar, but as he proved to the world last fall by winning a major non-forward-facing-sonar event, Smith can catch bass better than the rest of us, regardless of the format.

A Tournament Defined by Ounces

Hamner rolls into the stadium for day one weigh in at the Bassmaster Classic | Kurt Mazurek

The Bassmaster Classic field consists of the best anglers in the world. But by the end of Day Two, more than half of them are headed to the Expo to shake hands with fans for Championship Sunday.

For Hamner, if even two of his big fish on that opening flat had been feeding, he likely would have made the cut.



If just one of Smith’s three-pounders was a five, he might be fishing on Sunday.



That’s the brutal reality of the Bassmaster Classic.

Even the sport's best give it everything they've got at the Bassmaster Classic, but still fall short sometimes. | Kurt Mazurek

The fans watching the final day will see the 25 anglers who solved the puzzle this week. But the story of the Classic also belongs to all those guys who have proven they are capable of victory, but not this time. Dozens of competitors spent the week analyzing, calculating, strategizing and grinding, and never got that one bite that would have made all the difference.



Because in bass fishing’s biggest event, the difference between life changing glory and going home early often comes down to ounces.