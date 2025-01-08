Cold Water Kayak Fishing: 5 Rules Every Angler Needs to Know
In the northern hemisphere, we’re right in the thick of the coldest part of the year. But for many of us, myself included, there is still access to open water and plenty of fish willing to bite. Even though the lakes here almost never freeze, it’s not uncommon in January and February to find water temps below 50-degrees (F) –definitely cold enough to be dangerous if you find yourself in the water unexpectedly. Cold water kayaking safety should be a concern.
As a kayak angler, and a husband, and a father, I do find myself making sure I’m behaving in a safe responsible manner when I’m out on the water. The thought of fishing by myself and ending up in the cold water, has prompted me to do a little research about smart, safe, winter kayaking. Fortunately, I’ve discovered a resource focused on this exact issue, The National Center for Cold Water Safety. While they appear to be aimed at more of an adventure kayak crowd, the potential for cold water immersion is equally likely for the sit-on-top style, fishing kayak crowd.
This website offers tons of valuable information–much more than I can present in this article. So, I’m sharing a very condensed version of their Five Golden Rules of Cold Water Safety. If you are going to be on the water this winter, I’d strongly recommend you visit their site coldwatersafety.org for all the details.
They have developed the Five Golden Rules of Cold Water Safety after analyzing hundreds of close calls and fatalities. The rules are practical, easy to understand, and anyone can use them. Each rule is important, but it's the combination of all five that allows you to build a strong cold water safety net.
Rule 1: Wear a Properly Fitted PFD Every Time, All the Time
Cold water doesn’t forgive mistakes. The shock of cold water submersion causes a sudden gasp reflex that can pull water into your lungs. Without a properly secured PFD, you’ll sink before you know it.
Cold shock can overwhelm even the strongest swimmers, triggering uncontrolled breathing or a deadly gasp while submerged. Without a PFD, drowning happens fast—once you can’t tread water, it’s over.
A snug, well-fitted PFD keeps you afloat and buys you precious time to survive. Don't just own one; ensure it fits correctly and have it on at all times. In cold water, your margin for error is thin, but with the right PFD, you can dramatically improve your chances of survival.
Rule 2: Dress for the Water, Not the Weather
Cold water doesn’t care about air temperature or your plans—if it is ignored, it can kill you. If water is below 70°F (21°C), dress for immersion with thermal protection like a snug wetsuit or properly layered drysuit.
Cold shock hits hardest in water between 50–60°F (10–15°C), paralyzing body and mind.
Ensure your gear keeps you warm, mobile, and functional. Capsizing isn’t planned, and rescue isn’t instant. Proper attire turns survival from a desperate sprint into a steady fight. The water temperature won’t change, but your chances of survival will—if you dress for it.
Rule 3: Test Your Cold Water Survival Gear Before You Paddle
Cold water gear is your lifeline if you capsize. A wetsuit’s style, fit and thickness, and your firsthand knowledge of how well it performs in cold water could mean the difference between life and death.
Does your gear keep you warm? Can you move, roll, or self-rescue? Find out before it’s too late. Field-testing in real conditions—cold water, real temperatures—reveals weaknesses and builds confidence.
Test in a safe setting, but matching actual cold water paddling conditions. It may seem inconvenient or maybe like overkill, but skipping this step is risky—and it’s a risk with no upside. Know your gear inside and out. Experts do. That’s why they survive.
Rule 4: Swim-Test Your Gear for Real-World Confidence
Think of swim testing as your preflight safety check for kayaking. It’s the only way to know if your thermal protection works for the water temperatures you’ll face, whether it’s 35°F or 65°F (2°C to 18°C).
For survival gear to work at the highest level, it demands more than just buying it and wearing it; it requires intimate knowledge through practice. Swim testing makes sure you’re prepared in case of immersion, builds confidence, and eliminates guesswork. Again, this step may seem like an inconvenience, but skipping it risks your safety. Knowing your gear will work when you need it isn’t optional—it’s essential.
Rule 5: Plan for Every Possible Emergency
Have you ever heard the old saying, “Fail to plan, plan to fail”? When things go wrong and you haven’t planned what the correct response should be, trouble finds you fast. Anticipating every possible mishap might seem like overkill—until it saves your life. You never read about boaters who were "overly prepared" in the tragic newspaper stories.
Unfortunately, many paddlers lack the experience to imagine what could go wrong: cold incapacitation, lost gear, capsizing, or sudden storms. If this is you, do your research: learn common hazards, plan for them, and build your response skills. Preparation isn’t paranoia—it’s survival. Think ahead, act smart, and stack the odds in your favor. It’s your life—prepare like it matters.
Bass Fishing in Winter: Stay Safe While Catching Big Fish
I don’t mean for this article to be a bummer. But the urge to fish year round is strong for us bass guys in areas with open water. And not coming back from a day of fishing seems like the ultimate bummer. Be smart, be safe, and keep sending photos of your winter catches to your buddies who live up North.
