Crush City Cleanup Craw Review: New Go-To for Fishing Without Forward Facing Sonar
New Challenges for Bass Tournament Anglers
The Crush City Freeloader and Mooch Minnow have stolen all the bass fishing headlines, and rightly so. But don’t sleep on this amazing new craw bait design, especially when you’re not scoping fish. Yes, it’s true…sometimes anglers catch bass they’re not looking at on a screen.
One major bass fishing tour has announced a forward facing sonar ban and another has limited its use. It’s possible others will follow in the future. Is it time to start looking back at lure designs that don’t have anything to do with strolling, moping or shaking?
Craw Baits Catch Bass
I’ve always been a big fan of soft plastic craw bass baits and I use them a lot—I mean, a lot. I Texas-rig them, I use them as pitching jig trailers and swim jig trailers, I drag them on a Carolina-rig, and even run them on a buzz bait occasionally. I’ve tried tons of different manufacturers, each with their own little tweaks and unique features. Over the years I had really settled in with the Strike King Rage Tail Craw, the Berkley Powerbait Chigger Craw, and the Berkley Powerbait Pit Boss (maybe riding the line between craw and creature bait) as my main “go-to” selection. But now, I’ve discovered another must-have for my arsenal—the Crush City Cleanup Craw.
Why the Cleanup Craw Stands Out
Like all CrushCity™ baits, the Cleanup Craw™ comes from the mind of incredibly successful bass pro, Jacob Wheeler. At 3.5 inches long, the Cleanup Craw™ is the ultimate bass snack. The sort of meaty, scooped, claw shape provides a very consistent, tight-kicking action. And the unique, forward-facing legs along the sides of the bait, provide subtle, secondary action with the slightest movement. Plus, the back ribs allow the angler to skin hook the point in those ribs, but after a fish or two, skin hook into the body of the bait to maximize usage, getting a couple more fish out of every bait.
Key Features of the Crush City Cleanup Craw
- Tight kicking action claws
- Forward facing legs add subtle secondary action
- Soft-ribbed hook slots on the back for weedless, skin hooking
- Lots of custom color combinations, with flake, salt and scent
How Effective Is the Cleanup Craw?
As someone who has used a lot of different craw models over the years, this one really ticks all the boxes for me. And because I know it’s hard to imagine how a bait actually moves in the water, I recommend you go back up to the top of this article and take a look at the short video. The way this thing looks underwater will definitely catch fishermen.
But will it catch bass? I can personally confirm that, yes it will. I’ve used it on several occasions now, mostly Texas-rigged and pitched around shallow grass and wood cover, and the bass genuinely seem to love it.
Great Colors Available
Available in 17 really great looking colors, I’m sure you’ll find something perfect for the water you fish. You can never go wrong with the good old standards like Black N Blue or Green Pumpkin. But personally, I love the combination of the two, Black Blue Green Pumpkin, as one bait that works almost everywhere I go. And as a really cool, slight variation, check out Green Pumpkin Blue Pearl.
Why the Cleanup Craw Should Be in Your Tackle Box
The Crush City Cleanup Craw is exactly the kind of versatile bait you’ll always want to have on hand, especially in light of the recent forward-facing sonar ban in some major bass fishing tours. With innovative features straight from the mind of Jacob Wheeler—unique, consistent, tight-kicking claws, forward facing side legs that create subtle, enticing movements in the water, soft-ribbed hook slots, and 17 fish catching color combinations, the Cleanup Craw is a must-have addition to any angler's tackle box. The Clean Up Craw is an instant classic and a must-have for serious bass anglers looking to maintain a competitive edge in these changing times.
READ THESE NEXT:
•Mastering Bass Tournament Strategy
•Will You Catch the Next World Record Bass?
•Monster Bass of 2024: Biggest Catches