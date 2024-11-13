Will You Catch the Next World Record Bass? New Bass Categories Open Doors for Anglers
World Record Bass Dreams
For dedicated bass anglers, there’s nothing quite like the dream of catching the largest bass ever recorded. Record holders join an elite lineage of anglers who've made their mark in fishing history. With recent updates from the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), the pathway to catching a record-breaking bass has expanded with new opportunities for anglers everywhere.
New Bass Species
This past summer, the IGFA reviewed new findings published in the American Fisheries Society journal, which focused on genetic distinctions among black bass species. Following this research, the IGFA revised its records, adding new categories to reflect current taxonomic consensus. New eligible species include Alabama bass (Micropterus henshalli), Florida bass (Micropterus salmoides), and four types of redeye bass (M. cahabae, M. chattahoochae, M. tallapoosae, and M. warriorensis).
Tactical Bassin'
As a quick side note: if you are a dedicated bass angler, you’ve probably heard of the YouTube channel, Tactical Bassin’. If you aren’t familiar with the hosts of the show, Matt Allen and Tim Little, do yourself a huge favor and check them out. In amazing to being amazing teachers of fishing techniques, they’ve done a ton of studying what it takes to get your name in the record books and both of them hold multiple world records for multiple species. While the video I’m linking below isn’t specifically about the bass records they hold, it’s fascinating, exciting and informative for any angler with a world record dream.
The Largest Bass Ever Caught Stands
Alabama bass, for example, are now differentiated from spotted bass due to key differences identified in the study. Florida bass, though similar in appearance to largemouth bass, is now given a separate record category due to genetic distinctions. While going forward, all new records for largemouth bass will require genetic verification to confirm species, current record standings, such as the all-tackle record of 22 pounds, 4 ounces, remain unchanged.
New Opportunities For World Record Bass
With the introduction of the Alabama bass alone, the IGFA has introduced 35 additional record opportunities across line class, tippet class, and junior categories. Anglers interested in pursuing these records are encouraged to check with local fisheries to understand the testing requirements, which can vary by region.
Why Make These Changes?
IGFA President Jason Schratwieser highlighted the significance of these updates: “These changes not only maintain the integrity of the sport but also promote the conservation of black bass species and their habitats.” For anglers, this also means fresh opportunities to catch what could be the largest bass ever caught within these new species distinctions, adding excitement and variety to the chase for a world record.
For further guidance, the IGFA offers resources on how to submit a world record, along with details on the genetic testing process.