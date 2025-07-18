Dock Fishing for Largemouth Bass: Best Baits and Tactics to Catch Hidden Bass
What Attracts Largemouth Bass to Boat Docks?
Largemouth bass are structure orientated fish that often find a home base and stick to it. Sure, they roam around and move within any lake or river system, especially during our changing seasons, but for the most part these fish key in on specific areas and hunker down.
One such structure are boat docks. These wooden, metal, or plastic 'surface umbrellas' are a magnet for largemouth bass for good reason. Boat docks provide a bass with food, comfort, and security - three important elements that any fish needs to survive.
Bait fish are attracted to boat docks (any kid could tell you that!) which in turn draws in larger predators like bass. It can be a free-for-all buffet. Plus, it’s a perfect spot where bass can conceal themselves and ambush unsuspecting prey.
The shade boat docks provide equates to significantly cooler water temperatures underneath. This can be a much needed relief when compared to the scorching open water found only feet away. Lastly, docks provide a sense of safety and security—a hidden spot to literally chill out while staying incognito
Choose the Best Boat Docks for Largemouth Bass
Not all boat docks are created equal and largemouth bass definitely have a preference for some over others. Docks that sit low to the surface of the water are most attractive. This provides the highest level of shade and concealment. Wooden dock supports also get the nod as moss and vegetation adheres better to this type of construction, drawing in plankton and ultimately bait fish.
Docks that have a moored boat attached are a double bonus, offering up an additional overhead shelter. This extra cover can equal multiple fish as there is plenty of room to hang out together. Slop pushed up against a dock, or mixed vegetation surrounding it, is also more inviting to a largemouth bass than a plain and 'lifeless' structure. Be sure to key in on those that have these extra attractive qualities.
Lastly, docks that sit over deeper water can be a magnet for more fish. Fish have a quick escape route with this type and water will be cooler than those docks situated over skinny water. A favorite lake of mine, that is a dock anglers heaven, has multiple crib-style docks sitting over 7 to 9 feet of water. These would routinely cough up the largest bass of each outing.
Don't overlook floating swim platforms. These anchored structures, set out from shore, can be a bonanza for roaming bass looking to set up under shelter to ride out the day.
Effectively Pick Apart Docks to Catch More Largemouth Bass
Keep Your Distance
A rookie mistake I see far too often is getting too close to a dock when fishing it. If motoring over using the big engine, cut it some 60 feet out and silently lower the bow mount. Mentally prepare yourself and keep sound to a bare minimum. If the wind is gusty, this can be a factor and you will want to use the trolling motor to compensate for this drift. Ideally, it is best to stay back 20 feet in order to not alert any hidden fish to your presence.
Make Each Pitch Count (And Pay Attention to the Splash)
The best tactic to turn to when working a boat dock is the underhand pitch. This specialized 'cast' will ensure that your bait rides low to the surface of the water during its trajectory, keeping any splash to a bare minimum. Not only will pitching your bait allow you to work the perimeter of the dock, it will also allow you to get up underneath if there is any clearance—something a regular cast just can't achieve.
Work All Angles
When approaching a dock, I like to methodically pick apart all angles starting with the front. Always work the front of the dock first, as this will pick off any fish positioned there (without spooking those further inside). Plus, it's the closet part of the dock to your boat, which can come into play if the wind is pushing you in. From there I'll work one side, pitching half of the length (if the docks is short) or one third for longer docks. Your last pitches should be to the back of the dock and closest to shore.
If a boat is moored to the dock, follow the same steps as outlined above, working the back of the boat first then each side, finally ending with the bow. For both dock and boat, if clearance is available, be sure to make a few pitches up and underneath.
If slop is present, and resting up against the dock, work this edge before anything else. Plenty of fish will hang out under this green canopy waiting for an easy meal. Work progressively further into the slop with a weedless plastic to pick additional fish off.
The Best Lures for Dock Fishing Largemouth Bass
I keep my lure arsenal fairly simple when fishing boat docks for largemouth bass. They include two vertical baits and a horizontal one, and at least for me, cover all of the bases when it comes to effectively fishing docks. There is one bonus bait I will use when conditions are tough or fish have lock jaw, which I will touch on at the end.
Texas-Rigged Plastic Craw or Creature Bait for Cover
It's a toss up for me between a flipping jig or Texas-rigged plastic when targeting docks, but I'd say the latter is more versatile and can cover more of the bases. Pitch a plastic when slop is present, vegetation is thick around the dock or moored boat, and when you want to delve into every nook and cranny. And if cover is present sub-surface, it is the better bait to pitch up and under.
Flipping Jig for Sparse Cover
I'm a big fan of flipping jigs for obvious reasons—simply put, they catch bass. When I work a dock with sparse cover or lack of slop, I'll stick to pitching this bait in. I also rely on flipping jigs for dock fishing come fall time, especially when picking apart those structures situated over rocks. A handful of 1/2 oz. baits should work for most situations you encounter.
Shallow Diving Crankbait for Aggressive Bass
A go-to bait come fall time when most docks are free of vegetation, a shallow diving crankbait is an awesome choice to mimic those bait fish largemouth bass are feeding on. A great lure for running alongside the edge of docks, this bait will often be a 'closer' for me after tossing the above mentioned two lures. Choose a crankbait that runs 1 to 3 feet deep and slowly work it in a stop and go manner.
Bonus Dock Bait: Soft Stick Bait for Finicky Bass
If I am sure a largemouth bass is present, either because the dock simply looks too good or one lazily came up for a bait but missed it, is when I will pull out a soft plastic stick bait and pitch it in. There's not many bass that will turn their nose up on one of these lures, so it is a Hail Mary in my bonus bag of tricks.
Make Docks Part of Your Bass Fishing Strategy
Be sure to target boat docks this season when searching for largemouth bass. These cover orientated fish are drawn to these man-made structures for the safety, comfort, and food source they provide. Anglers in the know can enjoy easy pickings when conditions are favorable and the above-mentioned tactics and baits are used.