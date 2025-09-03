Fall Bass Fishing Tips for Every Angler: No Scope Required
Why You Don’t Need Forward-Facing Sonar for Fall Bass Fishing
No one has officially banned forward-facing sonar (FFS) yet. Sure, some tournament circuits have limited its use, but in your own day-to-day fishing you’re free to do what you want. Even though we saw plenty of dice baits and minnows at ICAST this year, I’m turning my much-loved Livescope unit off this fall and going digging in the dirt.
Why? Because it’s what I like to do.
I don’t think I’m the only one. I talked to a high-level muckety-muck at a major tackle company last week and he said that their number one product in recent weeks, at their highest-selling retailer, has been a bare bones bargain spinnerbait.
“The average buyer isn’t spending twelve or fifteen bucks for a bait,” he said. And you know what? That average buyer is probably a lot happier than those of us mired in the politics and rhetoric of the pro game. If that’s your jam, then you do you do, but remember to fish the way you want to fish.
I’m choosing joy this fall.
Run to the Backs of Creeks for Fall Largemouth
It’s pretty much textbook bassin’ that at some point in the fall the baitfish run to the backs of major tributaries and the bass follow them there. When the water cools, you can run far back and work your way out, and eventually you’ll intercept them and load up. I enjoy this time of year not only because I can use the same Rat-L-Trap and buzzbait I employed in 1995, but also because it has a primitive feel – go back until you knock some paint off your skeg, get away from the crowds and fish obvious targets.
Can you use FFS back there? Of course you can, but it’ll be more fun if you watch for shad flicking, bass chasing them, and the whole circle of life springing into action. That’ll make you a better angler for when you do turn the scope back on….if you do.
Big Glide Baits for Targeting Giant Bass in the Fall
I’m going to throw big glide baits this fall, too. Partially it’s because I’ve invested hundred of dollars in some of them and want to make good on that promise, but mostly it’s because I really want to target giants. I’ve had enough great follows and a handful of bites to know that it works, but I feel like I’m two or three key data points from unlocking some secrets.
Again, FFS would probably help in the short term. I’d “see” the fish tracking the big old tennis shoe lures and I might catch a few more initially. But for me, my true “crap your pants” moments have come when I see the fish nosing at the bait with my own peepers. That’s the test of what I can do and what I will do under pressure. I don’t want to mess up when he slashes at it and I want to learn the little inputs that make big differences.
Ploppers are Made for Fall Fishing
I love my Rico poppers and a variety of walking baits, but in bass world no topwater lure elicits so many angry strikes as a Whopper Plopper and its brethren. Maybe they’re not quite as violent as they were a decade ago, but they’re still heartstopping. They truly want to kill it most of the time.
Again, I’m good enough with the scope that I can see my plopper touch down on the screen. I can see a fish tracking it. But you know what? If you’re watching the screen, you’re not seeing those violent strikes – and that’s a waste of a totally incredible experience. If I ever choose the electronic version over seeing it with my own two eyes, you might as well just retire my boat and get me a stupid set of golf clubs.
Your Choice: Fishing for Fun vs. Fishing with Electronics
I’m going to fish my butt off this fall. I’ll throw some of my favorite rats and old-school spinnerbaits, too. But I’m not going to do anything that isn’t fun for me. It’s like one of those “choose your own adventure” books – if you have a choice, make the right one for you.