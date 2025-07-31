Rat Lures for Bass: Obnoxious Topwater Baits That Catch Giant Largemouth
Why Rat Baits Trigger Big Bass Strikes
There are lots of standard lures that produce big bass – everything from tiny forward-facing sonar minnows to 10-inch worms to deep diving crankbaits – but if you want your double-digit to be truly memorable, I highly recommend you add some big clacking topwater rat lures to your tackle box.
OK, that may be a bit of an overstatement. If you’re the type of bass angler who doesn’t remember every 10-pound-or-more largemouth you’ve ever caught, I have three things to say: (1) you’re spoiled; and (2) I don’t want to be your friend; and (3) you have no soul. Get rid of the useless information in your brain and commit to remembering, cataloguing and slow-mo-replaying each of those fish no less than 10 times a day for the rest of your life.
But I promise, if and when you catch that big fish on a rat, you’re not going to need to work at it. The bites are vicious and heart stopping.
Top Rat Lure Picks: SPRO, Bucca, and More
As a general rule, I’m not talking about mini-mice here. Not the old Heddon Meadow Mouse or even the smallest versions of some of the current rats baits. They’ll catch fish for all of the reasons the big ones do – because they’re easy targets, making grating sounds, and look to provide a big dose of protein, but if you’re going down this rabbit hole go at least one size bigger than the biggest one you think will work on your local fishery. Remember, largemouths have big mouths, big stomachs, and ambitious eyes.
For most waters, that means the SPRO Rat 50 – with a 5.25” body and a total length of 10 inches. You’ll be surprised at how many bass under 2 pounds will eat this thing. More importantly, you’ll be surprised at the size of the bass in some of your favorite lakes, which will turn out to be far bigger than you could have imagined. While the SPRO is over $40, that’s still a far cry less than some of the “garage” rats that are popular and occasionally hard to get.
Really, the single-jointed SPRO does a lot of work for me, primarily in black or white, but sometimes I like the snakelike action of the three-piece, double-jointed PB Rat. As you go down this (no pun intended) rabbit hole, you’ll learn there are also one-piece walking rats. If you insist on a smaller version that’s budget-minded, try the Bucca Brand Baby Bull Rat, but I find that his original Bull Rat produces more quality bites. The Evergreen Combat Rat is another easily obtainable version that makes noise and draws fish from both shallow cover and clear water depths.
When and Where to Throw Big Rat Baits
The best times to throw these big rats for me have been under unstable conditions, usually right before a big front blows through. However, there’s no hard and fast rule – at Mexico’s Lake El Salto, I’ve caught some under the bright midday 90 degree sun amidst scatted buck brush.
Fish will track these lures long distances, so on occasion it’s ok to throw them on coverless flats or exceptionally long tapering points, but my most vicious strikes have come by using them around ambush points. That could be the noontime shade of a cratered bluff, or along a line of lily pads or hyacinths. They’re also great down the length of a laydown tree, where fish holding at the end are ready to pounce.
Again, I keep it simple – white in sunny conditions and black in low light situations, but I will admit that some of the natural patterns are tempting. The replication abilities of some bait makers today Is exceptional, and the eyes, matted fur and tails of some of these critters could be in a museum. To be honest, though, I’m not sure what they really represent – it could be a real-life rodent, or it could be something altogether different.
Beef Up Your Rat Fishing Gear: Recommended Rods, Reels, Line and Tackle
While these lures can be cranked down or burned, my best and biggest fish have typically come on a slow, meandering retrieve. The clacking of that big SPRO rat is like nails on a chalkboard. You simply expect it to get crushed. Accordingly, while I know some anglers prefer a high speed reel to regain line during the fight, I keep it relatively slow – definitely below 7:1. I especially like the 5.8:1 Shimano Tranx 300B, but if you like a smaller reel, find one in the 6:1 range. I spool it up with 50-pound braided line, usually dark green. I suppose you could go to 20- or 25-pound fluoro, or even up to 65-pound braid, but 50 seems to be the sweet spot. It’s highly castable and shouldn’t break, although be sure to retie often.
While I’m not picky about the reel (except that it be bulletproof and not too fast), I do need two different rods for this technique. One that I like for all-around use is the 7’9” or 8’ Dobyns Fury Swimbait Rod. These lures often weigh 2-3 ounces, so you can’t have anything too light or you’ll snap it on the cast or the hookset. You need a rod that’s lightweight, which the Fury is, but it needn’t be particularly sensitive – you’re going to see every strike. The Fury is remarkably inexpensive for a rod of this caliber. Sometimes I’ll throw the rat on a 7’6” flipping stick instead, ideally with a shorter handle, for pitch casts and close-target throws that require precision. Some of you will be able to get away with one rod, but I like two different options.
Finally, remember to replace the hooks often, and the split rings, too. And as with all the rest of the gear, go heavy-duty.
Why Big Rat Baits Belong in Your Tackle Collection
The rat lure should be banged into dock posts, rubbed up against rock walls, and pulled through gnarly grass. It may feel like some weird form of animal abuse, but in the bass’ house, you play by their rules. And if you do it right, prepare to have your world shaken like you’ll never forget.