Hayden Marbut’s Journey to REDCREST 2025: The Future of Pro Bass Fishing
Who is Hayden Marbut? The Young Angler Shaking Up Pro Bass Fishing
Yes, Hayden Marbut is technically a professional bass fishing rookie, but you’d never know it from his list of accomplishments and accolades. He has been a force on the water and a feared competitor from the time he started high school.
Now, at just 22-years old, he is the youngest-ever Toyota Series Champion which has qualified him to compete at REDCREST 2025. Based on the rest of Marbut’s fishing accomplishments, nobody should be surprised if he goes home with another trophy.
Marbut’s Early Bass Fishing Career and Major Wins
Like any professional sport, becoming a professional bass angler is a grind. You take your lumps. You learn from your losses. You get a little better with every competition. And then maybe, just maybe, someday you make it to the big leagues. Apparently, nobody told Hayden Marbut about all that.
- 2020 Bassmaster HS National Champion
- 2023 Collegiate Bass Fishing National Championship
- 2023 Bassmaster College Series National Champion
- 2024 Toyota Series Win
- 2024 Toyota Series Champion
- 2025 REDCREST Qualifier
His trophy collection already outpaces most anglers’ entire careers.
A Family Legacy on the Water
Marbut was exposed to tournament angling at an early age. Seeing his father’s passion for bass tournament competition made it seem natural. While other kids were playing baseball or football, Marbut was casting and learning the patience and instincts necessary to catch more bass. By the time he was in high school, he wasn’t just learning to fish, he was winning.
COVID Pivot: How the Pandemic Transformed His Training
When the pandemic hit in 2020, it changed Marbut’s life, but not in the same way it did for most. When online schooling replaced traditional classrooms, it opened up a significant amount of newfound free time. He spent every extra minute on Alabama’s lakes.
Combining his lifetime of bass fishing training with his now burning desire to compete, and a virtually unlimited amount of time to practice his craft, Marbut’s proficiency increased dramatically.
2024 Toyota Series Championship: A Career-Changing Year
The Toyota Series is a proving ground. The field is stacked with many veteran-level, absolute bass fishing stars. But in 2024, Marbut proved he was ready to be taken seriously.
His win at Lake Guntersville earned him $100,000 plus a $35,000 Phoenix Bonus and an MLF Champion trophy.
Wheeler Lake Victory: Earning His Place In the Headlines
At that same year’s championship at Wheeler Lake, Marbut didn’t flinch. At the end of the event, he was on top again. This prestigious payday earned him $235,000 and forced bass fishing fans everywhere to take note this “kid” and remember his name.
Marbut’s Pro Bass Fishing Sponsorship Strategy
Once again, with an understanding beyond his years, and likely a lesson learned from his father, Marbut knew it takes money to pursue this sport. Obviously, winning hundreds of thousands of dollars helps, but there are no guarantees.
Wisely, he has pursued key sponsorships early, like Ridgeland Roofing & Restoration, ensuring the potential financial strain of competitive bass fishing won’t derail his focus. He’s building a solid foundation for a long career.
REDCREST: The Ultimate Test
Now, the 2025 REDCREST will provide a new challenge. The format can make the sport’s most legendary, seasoned pros question their decisions. Anglers can use forward-facing sonar, but not every period. It’s a test of nerves, confidence, decision-making and adaptability.
Everything we’ve seen from Marbut shows he’s up for the challenge. He has proven he can win with or without forward-facing sonar. This is his opportunity to prove he’s ready to compete at the top of the sport.
