Can Bass Fishing Unite the World? Bringing Anglers Together on the Global Stage
Uniting Anglers Across Borders: The Global Impact of MLF
At a time when there is so much tension around the globe, isn't it interesting and encouraging that bass fishing seems to be one thing that can bring us all together? At a recent Toyota Series Championship bass tournament on Wheeler Lake in Alabama, competitors from nine countries hit the water, ready to compete. Diverse ideas and backgrounds were respected and celebrated, a champion was crowned and applauded (21-year old Hayden Marbut of Birmingham, Alabama), and everyone had a positive, memorable experience. Imagine a world where that was the framework for all international meetings.
Toyota Series Championship: A Stage for International Bass Fishing Talent
Since 2015, Major League Fishing (MLF) has been expanding its presence on the global stage with a licensing program allowing partner countries to run MLF tournaments that advance anglers to the Toyota Series Championship. That does not just mean the Toyota Series doesn’t discriminate and anyone is welcome to come to America and compete. It means there are literally MLF qualifying tournaments happening all over the globe. A bass angler who lives in Mozambique, for example, can fish tournaments in Mozambique that could lead them to the Toyota Series Championship.
From Mozambique to Wheeler Lake: A Global Path to REDCREST
At the Championship, that angler from Mozambique, or Belgium, or the Netherlands, will be fishing for a top prize of up to $235,000, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus, plus a $10,000 international bonus, and an invitation to fish REDCREST – MLF’s most prestigious event – for a top prize of $300,000.
Today MLF stands alone in providing the best anglers from around the world with an outlet for their competitive ambitions and a clear path to the sport’s top ranks. There are currently 18 MLF partner countries providing opportunities to compete: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Eswatini, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Zambia and Zimbabwe. There are plans for more in the near future.
Top Prizes, Tough Challenges: Competing on the World Stage
And sure, it’s a tall order for someone to travel across the globe and compete at their highest level on unfamiliar waters, with the limited amount of tackle that is reasonable to travel with, from someone else’s boat (although they are provided with absolutely beautiful boats on behalf of MLF’s sponsors). But the fact is, they get the chance to compete at the highest level.
The top-finishing pro from each division (not including the winner) earned a $10,000 bonus for placing highest in the Toyota Series Championship. Andrew Campbell of Rama, Ontario, (MLF Canada) won the International Pro Division to take home $10,000 and Rabih Atani of Granville, New South Wales, (MLF Australia) won the International Co-Angler Division.
The Future of International Bass Fishing with MLF
Since the program started, an international angler has yet to claim the trophy, but three times they’ve made the Top 10. The day will come. And when it does, their fellow bass tournament competitors, whether they’re from the United States, Switzerland or Zimbabwe, will cheer for them, learn from them and congratulate them. Let’s all hope for more of that in the world.
If you’re interested in finding your path to the Toyota Series Championship, no matter where you live, go to Major League Fishing for more details.
