The Future of Tournament Bass Fishing: High School Fishing Camp 2025 at Kentucky Lake

Train with top pros, compete for prizes, and prepare for a future in competitive bass fishing.

Kurt Mazurek

Building confidence: A future pro refines his casting technique while peers watch at the Simms High School Fishing Camp. / MLF

The Ultimate High School Fishing Camp: June 6-8, 2025

The MLF Simms High School Fishing Camp, presented by Tackle Warehouse, returns for its seventh year of building the future of our sport. Held on the beautiful Murray State University campus and MLF headquarters with daily activities on the shores of Kentucky Lake, it’s a can’t miss for aspiring bass pros. This fully immersive camp offers firsthand instruction from Major League Fishing (MLF) pros and industry leaders, sharing real, usable advice and lessons.

From the experts: High school anglers learn advanced techniques from seasoned pros during the camp’s workshops. / MLF
  • WHEN: June 6-8, 2025
  • WHERE: Murrary State University and MLF Headquarters in Benton, KY
  • WHAT: Meet and learn from MLF Bass Pros and fishing industry insiders
  • HOW: Register online at MajorLeagueFishing.com/camp
Hands-on learning: A camper proudly showing off his custom spinnerbaits made in a lure-building workshop. / MLF

Why Attend High School Fishing Camp 2025?

Campers will learn advanced fishing techniques, career strategies, and leadership skills. Daily activities on Kentucky Lake provide hands-on experience with guidance from top pros. And this year is extra special because campers will also be able to watch the Bass Pro Tour (BPT) live and meet the anglers as they compete on Kentucky Lake for Stage Five of the 2025 tournament season.

Knowledge from the best: High school anglers receive insightful instruction from professional bass anglers during camp. / MLF

Parents and Coaches Welcome

Parents and team coaches have the option to drop off their students or stay throughout the camp and join panel discussions focused on building successful high school fishing programs.

Get hands-on knowledge: Campers learn bass boat electronics from the pros during an exclusive session. / MLF

Compete and Win Big

Camp wraps up with the MLF Foundation Benefit Tournament on June 9 for campers who would like to put their newfound skills to the test while helping raise money for the foundation’s High School Fishing scholarship fund. The winner will take home the trophy and the $1,000 top prize. One lucky camp participant will win a fishing trip with an MLF pro angler.

Empowering young anglers: Campers watch as a student refines her casting technique at fishing camp. / MLF

Register Today

Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best in the business and give your bass fishing career every opportunity for success. Register online now at MajorLeagueFishing.com/camp

Published
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

