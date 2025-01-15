The Future of Tournament Bass Fishing: High School Fishing Camp 2025 at Kentucky Lake
The Ultimate High School Fishing Camp: June 6-8, 2025
The MLF Simms High School Fishing Camp, presented by Tackle Warehouse, returns for its seventh year of building the future of our sport. Held on the beautiful Murray State University campus and MLF headquarters with daily activities on the shores of Kentucky Lake, it’s a can’t miss for aspiring bass pros. This fully immersive camp offers firsthand instruction from Major League Fishing (MLF) pros and industry leaders, sharing real, usable advice and lessons.
- WHEN: June 6-8, 2025
- WHERE: Murrary State University and MLF Headquarters in Benton, KY
- WHAT: Meet and learn from MLF Bass Pros and fishing industry insiders
- HOW: Register online at MajorLeagueFishing.com/camp
Why Attend High School Fishing Camp 2025?
Campers will learn advanced fishing techniques, career strategies, and leadership skills. Daily activities on Kentucky Lake provide hands-on experience with guidance from top pros. And this year is extra special because campers will also be able to watch the Bass Pro Tour (BPT) live and meet the anglers as they compete on Kentucky Lake for Stage Five of the 2025 tournament season.
Parents and Coaches Welcome
Parents and team coaches have the option to drop off their students or stay throughout the camp and join panel discussions focused on building successful high school fishing programs.
Compete and Win Big
Camp wraps up with the MLF Foundation Benefit Tournament on June 9 for campers who would like to put their newfound skills to the test while helping raise money for the foundation’s High School Fishing scholarship fund. The winner will take home the trophy and the $1,000 top prize. One lucky camp participant will win a fishing trip with an MLF pro angler.
Register Today
Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best in the business and give your bass fishing career every opportunity for success. Register online now at MajorLeagueFishing.com/camp
