Meet the 2025 Rookie Professional Bass Anglers: Rising Stars of the Bass Pro Tour and Bassmaster Elite
What Makes the 2025 Rookie Class Unique?
The 2025 Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour (BPT) and Bassmaster Elite professional bass tournaments series are about to get started and excitement is high as always. But this year feels like it includes a little extra sprinkle of chaos, trepidation and the unknown as both tours enact what seems like more rules changes than most years (most regarding forward facing sonar). Not to say that any of that is bad, it’s just new and different. But do you know who won’t even realize it’s new and different? The rookies.
The Role of Forward-Facing Sonar in the 2025 Season
The rookie class seems to get stronger every year anyway, but will the fact that they aren’t trying to adapt to the changes give them an added advantage? Or, will the new restrictions on forward facing sonar use hit them even harder, since many of them are absolute wizards with the new technology? It’s impossible to say now, but 2025 should be an interesting, memorable and potentially pivotal year.
So, let’s take a look at the rookie class for 2025. The BPT will be introducing three new pros while the Elite Series will include nine new faces.
Spotlight on the MLF Bass Pro Tour Rookies for 2025
Marshall Hughes
Coming from legendary Hemphill, Texas, positioned between Toledo Bend Reservoir and Lake Sam Rayburn, Marshall Hughes has had plenty of exposure to world-class bass fishing. The 31-year old angler finished among the Top 20 at five of six Invitationals events in 2024, including catching one of the biggest bags ever on Sam Rayburn, a Day 2, 38 pound, 7 ounce limit that included an 11 pounder.
Jake Lawrence
This Union City, Tennessee angler racked up 7 wins in 25 Bassmaster events, before a big 2024 with FLW. In the 2024 Tackle Warehouse Invitationals he ended up second for the year with a win on Lake Eufaula and four Top 10s.
Colby Miller
Meet the Rising Stars of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series
Beau Browning
Hot Springs, Arkansas, 23 year old Beau Browning is the son of veteran bass pro, Stephen Browning. The younger Browning has numerous wins under his belt, including the 2016 Junior Bassmaster National Championship, the 2020 High School State Bassmaster Champion, the 2021 Major League Fishing College Championship at Lake Dardanelle and the 2022 Bassmaster College Championship at Lake Norfork. And his Montevallo College roommate and bass fishing teammate of Easton Fothergill is also on this 2025 Elite Rookie list.
Dakota Ebare
Easton Fothergill
The 23 year old, Grand Rapids, Minnesota angler enters the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series as a two time Bassmaster Open Champion, Bassmaster Opens Angler of the Year (while still sporting his Montevallo College fishing jersey) and a two time Bassmaster Classic Qualifier. That’s already a pretty packed resume and he’s just getting started.
Evan Kung
25 years old Kung, a rising star from Pickering, Ontario, has earned his place on the Bassmaster Elite Series after a strong showing in the Bassmaster Opens EQ series. Kung finished in the money in six of the nine Open tournaments, including Top 10s at Arkansas' Lake Ouachita and South Carolina's Santee Cooper, qualifying him to compete with the Elites on 2025.
Andrew Loberg
A California native and an accomplished West Coast bass angler, Loberg moved to Guntersville, Alabama just two years ago to pursue his dream of fishing the bassmaster Elites. In 2024, his first season fishing the Bassmaster Opens, his 6th place AOY finish made that a reality.
Paul Marks
Paul Marks of Cumming, Georgia fished his first bass tournament with his father at just 10 years old. Now 22, Marks’ 4th Place AOY finish in the 2024 Bassmaster Opens Elite Qualifiers earned him his spot with the 2025 Elites.
Cody Meyer
Yes, a Rookie on the Elite Series, but if you’ve followed bass fishing for any time, you know the name Cody Meyer. One of the most consistently successful competitors in his nine-year career on the FLW Tour, Idaho transplant Cody Meyer collected over 30 Top 10s and over $1.4 million in winnings with FLW. He’s also former a world record holder: his 10.8-pound spotted bass was the largest spot on record when he caught it in 2016. Last year he decided to chase his lifelong dream to fish with B.A.S.S. and ended the 2024 Bassmaster Opens in 2nd, earning him his 2025 Elite invite.
Tucker Smith
Birmingham, Alabama’s, Tucker Smith is just 23 years old, but has already created an impressive list of credentials–Bass Pro Shops US Open Champ, two times College National Champion, and three times High School National Champion. Add his third place 2024 Opens finish to that list and watch for him in the upcoming Elite season.
Emil Wagner
A bass fishing guide on Lake Lanier, Lake Allatoona, and Lake Hartwell, Wagner is no stranger to finding bass under pressure. In 2023 he won the BFL All American Championship on Lake Hartwell and received a $120,000 purse. That victory qualified him to compete in the Redcrest championship where he finished in 11th place.
