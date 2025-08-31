How to Catch Largemouth Bass in Floating Cattail Bogs
What Are Floating Cattail Bogs in Bass Fishing Lakes?
Floating cattail bogs, or cattail undercuts or mats, depending on where you live, refers to above-water vegetation like cattails, with their mass of roots locked to each other and not to the bottom of the lake, allowing them to float on the surface. Pushed up against shorelines or anchored mid-lake in the form of 'islands,' these cattails form a dense 'roof' over the cavernous open water area beneath them, hence the name undercuts. This shady bass hiding spot can range from a foot or two to dozens of feet deep.
Why Largemouth Bass Relate to Floating Bogs
Similar in design to boat docks, cattails offer largemouth bass a number of enticing benefits for setting up shop. Like a patio umbrella and what it does to the air underneath it, on-the-water overhead cover has the same cooling attributes when it comes to the water it sits over. During those dog days of summer, this decrease in water temperature is a welcome relief to largemouth bass.
With shade comes security, and bass will hunker down under cattail undercuts for the safety this structure provides. Cattail undercuts also offer an excellent ambush point for bass to wait for unsuspecting prey to swim by. This shade and cover gives largemouth bass the element of surprise.
Lastly, these floating cattail bogs make an excellent resting spot for when bass are cruising shorelines or mid-lake flats. If little other cover exists, scooting under these undercuts is a no-brainer for biding some time for bass.
Top Lures for Fishing around Floating Cattail Bogs
Flipping Jig
The flipping jig is a top producer for catching largemouth bass. And when it comes to cattail undercuts they definitely are a favorite bait to pitch.
I almost always go with a 1/2 oz. jig paired up with a soft plastic craw when working undercuts. The flapping claws give off a ton of vibration and are easy to see as well as slowing the bait down slightly on the descent. These hidden largemouth bass have a hard time not reacting to this easy meal.
Texas-rigged Creature Bait
Rigged Texas-style, a compact soft plastic creature bait can slide easily through any floating slop that is pushed up against cattail undercuts. Depending on the thickness of the mats, choose a weight anywhere from 1/2 oz. to 1 oz. Tungsten worm weights are the preferred choice due to their smaller profile and should always be pegged in place.
How to Analyze the Cover and Choose the Best Bait
How I fish cattail undercuts for bass depends on what I find at each spot. If it is a clean edge, free from vegetation, I will use a flipping jig the majority of the time. If the undercut has floating slop washed up against it, a 'punch rig' consisting of a Texas-rigged creature bait gets the nod.
The following image illustrates the two scenarios perfectly. As shown, it is very common to be presented with both 'clean' and 'slop' undercuts when out for a day of fishing. Having a pair of rods, each tied up with the aforementioned baits, makes swapping back and forth a breeze.
All this to say, I won't always toss a flipping jig to clean edge cattail undercuts. If there is visible vegetation below the surface, or snags of wood, then a Texas-rigged creature bait is the better option. It isn't a hard and fast rule of which bait you should use. But if dealing with slop, definitely choose the Texas-rigged offering.
If the slop is extra thick, lob your bait up in the air and let inertia work in your favor. A lob cast such as this, with a heavy Tungsten worm weight, should help your lure penetrate any vegetation you encounter.
Use a Pitching Technique Cast for a Stealthy and Splash-Free Offering
Pitching is a fishing technique that allows an angler to offer a lure accurately to structure points in a stealthy and splash-free manner. Using an underhand pendulum casting motion, baits are propelled just above the surface of the water, landing on point with thumb pressure on the spool.
Pitching is the preferred casting tactic when targeting cattail undercuts. Achieved with baitcast gear, if it is a technique you are not familiar with, it is definitely one worth learning.
Check out this video below to learn how:
The Two Ways Bass Strike Your Lures Under Cattails
It is important, whether working a flipping jig or Texas-rigged creature bait, to let your lure descend on a semi-slack line. You want your offering to drop straight down. If a fish doesn't strike before your bait hits bottom, once there, use your rod tip to slowly lift your bait up and down, in hopes of drawing a strike from a fish that followed the bait as it fell.
Largemouth bass will strike from beneath a cattail undercut in one of two ways. Half of the time they will fly out and suck in your offering before it even hits bottom. This happens in the blink of an eye and it is incredible to think how fast these fish can instantly react.
The other way is after you coax them into hitting by lifting and dropping your lure multiple times. How many times you ask? I will often work my bait in this manner for a good 30 seconds or more before reeling in and pitching to the next spot.
However a fish hits, one thing to keep in mind is to let the bass suck in your lure and turn. Once they turn, set the hook and start reeling. These fish will attempt to get back under cover, and if they do, the chances of them coming unhooked increases dramatically. Immediately force them away from the undercut and back to the boat after your hookset.
Best Gear for Fishing Floating Cattail Bogs for Bass
Cattail undercuts require stout gear and the only choice is a baitcast rod and reel. I use a 7'10" Heavy Shimano SLX rod. This mid-price rod offers awesome back bone to horse fish out and away from cover. The added length also excels when it comes to pitching.
Pair your chosen rod with a baitcast reel that has a high gear ratio. The higher the number the better, as this will both allow you to get more pitches in while also pulling fish out from the undercut more quickly. In terms of line, 65lb braid is what I spool up with.