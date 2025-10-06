The Starting Spot: Howell Wins EQ, Hamrick’s NPFL Victory, and College Champ’s Generous Donation
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-I imagine Laker Howell is looking forward to the point where every story about him won’t come with a mention of his famous fishing father. Then again, Randy Howell would be a pretty great guy to be mentioned with. In any case, congrats to Laker on his Bassmaster EQ victory and maybe the greatest expression of joy and disbelief on any winning angler’s face I’ve ever seen.
-Scott Hamrick put together three super consistent days of fishing on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell to take home the 2025 National Professional Fishing League Championship trophy. This time of the year the desire to catch topwater bass is strong, but fighting that urge and making an adjustment on day one changed his entire tournament for the better.
-College angler Tripp Berlinsky deserves a huge shout out! Not only did he win the Bassmaster College Bracket Tournament on Watauga Lake in Tennessee, but he also announced on the spot that he was donating his entire $7500 prize to the local community still struggling from the effects of Hurricane Helene last year. Strong move!
Howell locks down the victory at Wheeler Lake
by David A. Brown
From an article on Bassmaster.com: For a guy who finished first, the number two came up a lot in Laker Howell’s victory story.
After three days of competition, the pro from Guntersville, Ala., tallied 65 pounds, 11 ounces and won the Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifier at Wheeler Lake presented by Bass Pro Shops.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my back, because this morning when I got up, I was so nervous, I literally woke up (nauseous),” Howell said. “The whole day, I was just a cat trying to catch a bass. But right now, I can’t even describe how incredible this is.”…MORE.
Hamrick Claims 2025 NPFL Championship
by Justin Brouillard
From a story on TheNationalProfessionalFishingLeague.com: The most consistent angler over three days at the 2025 NPFL Championship on Lake Hartwell, hosted by Visit Anderson, was Scott Hamrick. He opened with a 14‑10 bag on day one, followed by 15‑3 on day two, and closed strong with his biggest bag of the week on Showdown Sunday, weighing 15‑15, anchored by a 6‑1 largemouth.
His three-day total weight of 45‑12 secured the Championship victory, earning him a $100,000 payday, a berth into next year’s Championship event, and the coveted NPFL shield.
Rallying to second after day two with 16‑12, to go with his day one weight of 14‑4, Tennessee angler Michael Stout did enough on the final day, catching 14‑10 to finish the Championship in second place with a three-day total of 45‑10. In third, Georgia pro Will Harkins, a pre-tournament favorite, also finished with 45‑10…MORE.
The Top College Angler of 2025 Just Donated Every Cent of His Cash Winnings to This Good Cause
by Dac Collins
From a story on OutdoorLife.com: In an inspiring act of kindness and generosity, tournament angler Tripp Berlinsky turned the biggest win of his college fishing career into an opportunity to give back. Taking the stage in Tennessee on Monday after winning the Bassmaster College Bracket, the most prestigious title in the 2025 College Series, Berlinsky donated 100 percent of his cash winnings to the victims of Hurricane Helene. He handed over his $7,500 check to Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, who was unable to hold back tears.
“I just wanted to give this [money] back to everybody that was affected by Helene last year,” a choked-up Berlinsky told the crowd. “I couldn’t imagine how hard it would be, so I just wanted this money to go back into the community and just help everybody there.”…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!