Is NPFL’s No Info Rule Quietly Leading the Future of Pro Bass Fishing?
On The Starting Spot this morning, I've got another special story for you. I hope you enjoy!
NPFL Announces Bold Change to the No-Information Rule
This week the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) made an announcement that feels like a signal of bigger things ahead for pro bass fishing. By amending their “No Information Rule” which previously banned anglers from gathering private information for as long as a year to a more reasonable 30-days before each event, could it have positioned itself as the common-sense, forward-thinking leader of tournament bass fishing? As of today, the other two professional leagues have long-term no information rules in place.
My reaction, especially after reading the rationale the NPFL provided in their press release, was that the decision seems like the work of a good leader or organization.
Why the Year-Long Rule Was Always Problematic
We all remember several news stories over the course of 2025 regarding Bassmaster Elite anglers being tested, reprimanded, disqualified, and even a couple pro anglers straight up quitting over it. But I haven’t noticed any public outcry, not even from the anglers directly affected. Either they raised their hands up and owned the mistake, or they raised their middle finger and walked. But in neither case did it stir any talks of reform. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there wasn’t a problem.
To be clear, the intent of the no information rule makes perfect sense to me. The satisfaction I get from fishing comes from figuring out the puzzle myself. Granted, I have never relied on tournament fishing to feed my family, but I still have a hard time imagining my approach to competition any other way. So for me, I wish the no information rule could work. It feels like the way it should work.
Check out this video interview with Dakota Ebare, one of the anglers affected by the rule:
The Enforcement Gray Area
But can a year-long, no information rule be consistently, fairly and accurately enforced? Unfortunately, the rule itself is somewhat open to interpretation and filled with gray areas. Obviously, a person with nefarious intent knows when he’s broken the rule. That’s black and white. But for everyone else, who didn’t “use such conversations to intentionally gain a competitive edge”, then what? It’s pretty well known that intent is one of the more difficult things to successfully argue in a court of law since it includes proving a state of mind which cannot be observed.
Polygraph Testing Concerns
No worries. We’ll just give them a polygraph test. But it’s also pretty well known that a polygraph test is generally not enforceable in a court of law, nor does it have any real scientific foundation. The results are inconclusive at best. I get that a polygraph might be the best option available, but the previous sentence should lead to the decision that it’s not good enough to judge the livelihood of potentially innocent, hard working anglers.
Protecting the Sport’s Reputation
I understand the desire to make sure tournament fishing is seen as the legitimate, reputable pursuit that it is. We all want to run as far and fast as possible from the old cliche that all fishermen are liars. But building a system based on evidence that would almost never fly in a court of law, probably doesn’t improve tournament fishing’s reputation. I don’t envy the tournament official who has to somehow make the call based on the data available.
NPFL’s Rationale—Making Pro Fishing More Fan Friendly
In a press release, NPFL President Brad Fuller said, “We want our anglers to be ‘out there,’ meeting with and talking to the fans. The anglers want that, too. Just as importantly, their sponsors want it. It’s why they support the pros. But if the pros have to worry about having a casual conversation at a gas pump or in a tackle shop because someone makes an offhand comment about a favorite lure or worm color, it’s gone too far, and it only serves to make our sport less accessible and fan friendly.”
“We’re optimistic that this rule change will foster angler, fan, and sponsor relations and ultimately grow our great sport,” Fuller added. “We also believe it will add to the integrity of the sport and our competitions. Those goals are always at the forefront of what we do and why we do it. We hope the other leagues will follow suit. The refinement of rules like this one is not a competition between organizations. It’s a way we can all make things better and serve our sport.”
Why This Change Feels Like Strong Leadership
So instead of just accepting that there’s nothing we can do about it, the NPFL made a bold decision with the intent of improving the sport. It doesn’t appear to be a reaction to social media-based, squeaky wheels shouting their opinions. They recognized that regardless of the intent of the rule it seems to be doing more harm than good. So they decided to make a change.
What It Means for the Future of Tournament Bass Fishing
Is the rule perfect now? Absolutely not. Enforcement of the new 30-day rule is still decided with the same far less than proven or accurate methods described earlier. But will it likely move the sport forward in a positive direction? Absolutely. Of course, time will tell how it works out. But as long as the NPFL is making logical decisions based on sound reasoning, then even if it needs further changes in the future, it was a good decision—the kind of decision required to lead this sport forward.