Christie Smashes NPFL Bass Record at Santee Cooper: $100,000 Victory
South Carolina’s Lake Santee Cooper has gained a reputation as a big fish factory, especially at this time of year. At this past week’s National Professional Fishing League’s (NPFL) Stop One of 2025, the lake lived up to its hype. Lots of big bass hit the scales, and Oklahoma’s Jason Christie crushed already high expectations, setting a new NPFL three-day weight record with 82 pounds, 12 ounces. His final-day charge from sixth place secured his first NPFL trophy and a $100,000 payday.
Christie’s Final-Day Surge Breaks NPFL Records
As Sunday’s top ten crossed the stage, Caleb Kuphall held the new NPFL record…briefly. Then Christie dropped the biggest bag of the day, a 32-pound, 5-ounce mega-limit to take the lead. Last to weigh in, Day Two leader Corey Casey, struggled in Sunday’s shifting conditions and posted just 15 pounds, 5 ounces—not enough to catch Christie.
All week long, big bass stole the show, with Harmon Davis’ 10-pound, 9-ounce giant from Day One claiming Big Bass honors.
How Jason Christie Used a Spinnerbait to Dominate Santee Cooper
Two thirty-plus-pound bags bookended Christie’s event, making up for a slower Day Two performance. Leaning into his strengths, he slow-rolled a BOOYAH Covert Spinnerbait through cypress trees in Lake Marion’s "Brickyard," just north of Eutaw Springs, targeting 2 to 5 feet of water.
“Throughout practice and during the tournament, I looked for the coolest water in the area because I didn’t want my fish to leave and try to spawn,” Christie said. “Some parts of the lake were further along, but where I was focusing, the cooler water kept them positioned where I could catch them.”
“I opted to fish the NPFL this season because I wanted to fish more,” Christie said on stage. “When I’m back home in Oklahoma, I don’t fish a whole lot, so this keeps me focused and hungry. Anytime you can get a victory, it’s special. When you do this long enough, you never know when it’s going to be the last one.”
Corey Casey Falls Just Short After Tough Championship Sunday
After grabbing the Day Two lead, South Carolina’s Corey Casey ran out of quality fish on Championship Sunday. He scrambled late in the day and managed to put together a limit, but ultimately it wasn’t enough for the win.
“I salvaged the day,” Casey said. “And honestly, it’s nice to lose by almost ten pounds rather than making it close. Even if Christie hadn’t caught a big one late, he still would have edged me out. It was a phenomenal week, and to start the season like this at home is incredible.”
Skeeter Crosby Disqualified: The “No Info” Rule Strikes Again
While all of the pro bass fishing league’s various “forward-facing sonar” rules seemed to get the most attention before the season started, it turns out the “no info” rules are what everyone should have been focused on.
As reported by NPFL at just after noon on Championship Sunday, pro Skeeter Crosby was disqualified from Day 3 following a violation of the league’s no information rule, which is written as follows:
“The purchasing of, solicitation of, or bartering for, information about locating or catching fish on tournament waters…is not permitted. This includes receiving information from any person that is a non-contestant.”
Crosby started Championship Sunday in third place. He was about four pounds out of the lead and just five ounces behind his friend Buck Mallory. Just before noon, Crosby was fishing near a camera boat and asked the cameraman and/or boat operator about Mallory.
“Is he catching them?” he asked. The incident was captured on the livestream coverage of competition and brought to the attention of NPFL Tournament Director Shaun Mulhall.
“I do not believe that Skeeter was trying to gain an advantage from the exchange,” Mulhall said, “but soliciting information like that is a clear violation of our rules, and he’s been disqualified from today’s competition. His catches from the first two days are not impacted, and he remains eligible to earn prize money and Progressive Angler of the Year points for this event.
NPFL President Brad Fuller added, “We appreciate that Skeeter has handled this matter very professionally and explained the situation on our tournament coverage.”
“It was an innocent mistake,” said Crosby. “I was checking on my buddy and just making conversation. I was not trying to gain a competitive advantage, but I certainly agree that it was a violation of the rule, and I agree with the league’s decision.”
NPFL 2025: Next Stop, Lake Norman
The NPFL pros now head to Lake Norman in North Carolina for Stop Two of the 2025 Season, April 16-18. You can find the full schedule and all the details at thenationalprofessionalfishingleague.com.