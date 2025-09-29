Why Can’t We All Just Love Bass Fishing—and Leave Politics Out of It?
If you're a regular reader of The Starting Spot, you'll notice that I've got something a bit different today. I wanted to try using this dedicated space to explore some important fishing topics and give us all something to consider and discuss in the hopes of making bass fishing an even better sport. It's still a quick read and a great place to start your day. I hope you enjoy!
Bass Fishing Is One of the Last True Common Grounds
Bass fishing is one of the few places left where people can unite regardless of their faith, their heritage, their gender or their politics. When the topic is bass fishing, our passion unites us and the rest doesn’t matter. We need that.
Yes, we can debate fishing topics. For an obvious example, while I hoped it was just about done, the forward-facing sonar discussion is still hot. But at the end of the day, even the most tech-savvy scoper and the most grizzled, shallow-water flipper can both agree that bass fishing is awesome. Because bass fishing is more about the fish than our differences.
The Problem With Division in Fishing Media
But lately trusted fishing media outlets have apparently let themselves get caught up in sadly-normalized, social media-style reporting practices that include presenting non-fishing related information regarding the other subjects mentioned above. And regardless of which side you take on any issue, that information doesn’t help anyone catch a single extra fish. But it does create the opportunity to drive wedges between community members.
Why Fishing Should Stay About Fishing
Potentially alienating members of the bass fishing community over non-bass fishing topics doesn’t help the sport one bit. As a business, bass fishing needs all the enthusiastic supporters it can get. A commonly shared passion for bass fishing should be the focus.
The Real Joy of Bass Fishing
A lifetime focused on bass fishing has gifted me with an incredibly diverse group of lifelong fishing friends and a huge collection of cherished, shared memories. And beyond that, I’ve had hundreds, or maybe thousands, of interesting, enjoyable, fulfilling conversations in passing with random anglers I didn’t know. In all cases we bonded immediately over our common love of fishing. There aren’t many topics that can offer that connection, but fishing is special.
Fishing Is the Ultimate Equalizer
The bass don’t care. They don’t only bite the lures presented by members of “their team.”At the very core of what makes fishing great is the fact that a person of any ethnicity, or gender, or faith, or age, or political affiliation can learn to fish just as well as anyone else. The bass only judge how well you’ve presented that lure, and sometimes it seems they don’t even judge that very critically. The bass don’t care.
Let Fishing Move Us All Forward Together
At a time when it feels like we could all use a little solace, bass fishing should be a place where we leave divisions behind. Let bass fishing remind us that we have much more in common than what social media would have us believe. Let’s appreciate the fact that we are a special community united in the amazing beauty of a sunrise over the water, the thrill of a topwater explosion, and the lasting friendships built on a boat. By keeping our fishing spaces focused on those values, we’ll be much better off as anglers, and as humans.