Justin Cooper's Bait Picks For February 2025

February is an exciting time for bass fishing, and having the right baits can make all the difference. Justin Cooper shares his go-to picks for forward-facing sonar, grass fishing, and non-sonar/non-grass areas to help you land the fish of a lifetime.

Jason George

Justin Cooper 5lb 3oz Largemouth Bass At Lake Conroe
Justin Cooper 5lb 3oz Largemouth Bass At Lake Conroe / Courtesy of MLF

Best Baits For February

1. Forward-Facing Sonar Pick: Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad

Justin Cooper Holding a Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad
Justin Cooper Best Forward-Facing Sonar Bait: Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad / Photo by Phoenix Moore | Courtesy of MLF

When targeting suspended fish using Garmin LiveScope, Cooper relies on the Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad in Green Gizzard. His key strategy is locating bait balls first, as bass will follow.

2. Best Bait for Fishing Grass: Bladed Jig

XPS Chatterbomb Bladed Jig By Z-Man
Cooper Favorite Bait To Throw In Grass: Bladded Jig / Bass Pro Shops

When fishing grass, Cooper prefers to turn off forward-facing sonar and fish a bladed jig. His color selection shifts based on water clarity and conditions between shad patterns, Red & Orange, and Black & Blue.

3. Best Bait for Non-FFS, Non-Grass Areas: XPS Crankin’ 8 Crankbait

Bass Pro Shops XPS Crankin' 8 Crankbait - Red Craw - 2-1/2
Bass Pro Shops XPS Crankin' 8 Crankbait - Red Craw - 2-1/2 / Bass Pro Shops

For areas without sonar or grass, Cooper relies on a Bass Pro Shops XPS Crankin’ 8 Crankbait in Red Craw. This bait excels in transition areas like main lake points and secondary points where fish stage before the spawn. Search for rock piles and rocky points where bass hold in 6-10 feet of water.

How Justin Cooper Finds Baitfish and Bass Using Sonar

Justin Cooper Using Forward-Facing Sonar To Catch A Bass
Justin Cooper Using Forward-Facing Sonar To Catch A Bass / P.Moore | Courtesy of MLF

I can't emphasize enough the importance of sonar clarity. This is why I rely on Garmin GPSMAP 8616 Chartplotter paired with LiveScope™ Plus System
With GLS 10™ and LVS34 Transducer.

Justin Cooper

Locating baitfish is the first step to finding bass, and Justin Cooper relies on a combination of down imaging and forward-facing sonar to dial in on the bite. Cooper emphasizes the importance of clarity when using sonar products. Tracking your bait, baitfish and bass in deep or shallow water is crucial to catching when it counts. Here’s his step-by-step process:

Step 1: Locate Baitfish with 2D Sonar and Down Imaging

Start by scanning large areas at high speeds using Garmin's traditional sonar. When running on pad, Cooper keeps an eye on his traditional sonar for signs of baitfish, which usually appear as cloud-like formations or streaks.

Once Cooper spots bait activity, he slows down and switches to down imaging, which provides a clearer, more detailed view of individual baitfish and any predator fish beneath them.

Rocky Main Lake Point
Rocky Main Lake Points is a Great Place To Start Scanning / Jason George

Cooper Pro Tip: Start With Key Locations

  • Main lake points & secondary points where baitfish gather before the spawn
  • Creek channels & ledges where shad school up in colder months
  • Submerged structure (rock piles, brush, submerged grass edges) that hold both bait and bass

Step 2: Dial In On Active Bass with Forward-Facing Sonar

Once he confirms bait and bass presence, Cooper shifts to forward-facing sonar (FFS) with Garmin LiveScope to pinpoint bass in real time.

Finding the Bass:

  • Bass will often sit just outside the bait school, waiting for the right moment to strike.
  • Look for single, more prominent marks hovering around or beneath the bait balls. These are usually the bigger, more aggressive fish.

Tracking the Bait and Adjusting Presentation:

Garmin BPSMAP 8616
Photo by Bass Pro Shops
  • Cooper uses a Garmin LVS34 transducer paired with a GPSMAP 8616, which gives unparalleled clarity for tracking bait movements.
  • When temperatures drop, baitfish suspend lower in deeper, colder water, requiring a slower, deeper presentation.
  • Clarity is crucial in shallower water (10 feet or less), and Cooper adjusts his sonar settings to reduce noise while focusing on structure and fish positioning.

Step 3: Making the Perfect Cast

After locking in on a group of bass with forward-facing sonar, Cooper strategically places his cast past the fish and brings the bait towards the bass. Practice makes perfect; sometimes, you only get one shot at the bass before they move on.

Justin Cooper's February Win On Lake Conroe Using All Three Strategies

On February 2, 2025, Justin Cooper of Zwolle, Louisiana, secured his first professional victory at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour's Stage 1 event on Lake Conroe, Texas. Cooper's strategy involved utilizing forward-facing sonar during the initial period of each competition day, followed by targeting bass with moving baits over submerged hydrilla in later periods. This approach proved effective, especially during the second day, where he amassed 72 pounds, 4 ounces in the first period alone.

Follow Justin Cooper

The best way to keep in touch with Justin Cooper is through his social media.

Jason George
JASON GEORGE

Jason George is a seasoned angler and writer with a passion for bass fishing. Competing in Bassmaster Opens and MLF Tournaments, Jason brings firsthand experience and industry insight to his engaging stories about the fishing world. Since 2012, he has been a driving force in the fishing community, crafting marketing and creative content for some of the sport’s most iconic brands and earning over 550 million views on his work in the outdoor space and beyond. His dedication to the sport and its enthusiasts is evident in every piece he writes for Fishing On SI.

