Justin Cooper's Bait Picks For February 2025
Best Baits For February
1. Forward-Facing Sonar Pick: Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad
When targeting suspended fish using Garmin LiveScope, Cooper relies on the Bass Pro Shops XPS Rock’n Shad in Green Gizzard. His key strategy is locating bait balls first, as bass will follow.
2. Best Bait for Fishing Grass: Bladed Jig
When fishing grass, Cooper prefers to turn off forward-facing sonar and fish a bladed jig. His color selection shifts based on water clarity and conditions between shad patterns, Red & Orange, and Black & Blue.
3. Best Bait for Non-FFS, Non-Grass Areas: XPS Crankin’ 8 Crankbait
For areas without sonar or grass, Cooper relies on a Bass Pro Shops XPS Crankin’ 8 Crankbait in Red Craw. This bait excels in transition areas like main lake points and secondary points where fish stage before the spawn. Search for rock piles and rocky points where bass hold in 6-10 feet of water.
How Justin Cooper Finds Baitfish and Bass Using Sonar
I can't emphasize enough the importance of sonar clarity. This is why I rely on Garmin GPSMAP 8616 Chartplotter paired with LiveScope™ Plus System- Justin Cooper
With GLS 10™ and LVS34 Transducer.
Locating baitfish is the first step to finding bass, and Justin Cooper relies on a combination of down imaging and forward-facing sonar to dial in on the bite. Cooper emphasizes the importance of clarity when using sonar products. Tracking your bait, baitfish and bass in deep or shallow water is crucial to catching when it counts. Here’s his step-by-step process:
Step 1: Locate Baitfish with 2D Sonar and Down Imaging
Start by scanning large areas at high speeds using Garmin's traditional sonar. When running on pad, Cooper keeps an eye on his traditional sonar for signs of baitfish, which usually appear as cloud-like formations or streaks.
Once Cooper spots bait activity, he slows down and switches to down imaging, which provides a clearer, more detailed view of individual baitfish and any predator fish beneath them.
Cooper Pro Tip: Start With Key Locations
- Main lake points & secondary points where baitfish gather before the spawn
- Creek channels & ledges where shad school up in colder months
- Submerged structure (rock piles, brush, submerged grass edges) that hold both bait and bass
Step 2: Dial In On Active Bass with Forward-Facing Sonar
Once he confirms bait and bass presence, Cooper shifts to forward-facing sonar (FFS) with Garmin LiveScope to pinpoint bass in real time.
Finding the Bass:
- Bass will often sit just outside the bait school, waiting for the right moment to strike.
- Look for single, more prominent marks hovering around or beneath the bait balls. These are usually the bigger, more aggressive fish.
Tracking the Bait and Adjusting Presentation:
- Cooper uses a Garmin LVS34 transducer paired with a GPSMAP 8616, which gives unparalleled clarity for tracking bait movements.
- When temperatures drop, baitfish suspend lower in deeper, colder water, requiring a slower, deeper presentation.
- Clarity is crucial in shallower water (10 feet or less), and Cooper adjusts his sonar settings to reduce noise while focusing on structure and fish positioning.
Step 3: Making the Perfect Cast
After locking in on a group of bass with forward-facing sonar, Cooper strategically places his cast past the fish and brings the bait towards the bass. Practice makes perfect; sometimes, you only get one shot at the bass before they move on.
Justin Cooper's February Win On Lake Conroe Using All Three Strategies
On February 2, 2025, Justin Cooper of Zwolle, Louisiana, secured his first professional victory at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour's Stage 1 event on Lake Conroe, Texas. Cooper's strategy involved utilizing forward-facing sonar during the initial period of each competition day, followed by targeting bass with moving baits over submerged hydrilla in later periods. This approach proved effective, especially during the second day, where he amassed 72 pounds, 4 ounces in the first period alone.
