Justin Cooper Catches $150k Buzzer Beater To Become The Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 Champion on Lake Conroe

Imagine this: you’re battling it out on Championship Sunday, trading blows with your closest friends, the leaderboard shifting like a seesaw, and it all comes down to a single fish. That’s exactly how Justin Cooper clinched his first-ever Bass Pro Tour victory at B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole.

Justin Cooper Holding The Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 Trophy / Photo by RMatsuura | Courtesy of MLF

Justin Cooper Wins The MLF Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole at Lake Conroe

A Duel for the Ages

For most of the day, Cooper and Colby Miller were locked in a neck-and-neck duel that could have gone either way. At one point, Miller even took the lead, but with just a minute left before time ran out, Cooper hooked a 1-pound, 10-ounce bass—just enough to edge past Miller with a final tally of 78-5 on 34 scorable bass. Miller finished agonizingly close at 77-4 with 35 fish.

Breaking the Streak

Justin Cooper Winning Bass Pro Tour Stage 1
Photo by PMoore | Courtesy of MLF

I never thought I could actually win one of these. I've always been the bridesmaid, never the bride. But to have my family here and to finally get that big win—it means everything.

Justin Cooper

"It's indescribable," Cooper said, still processing his $150,000 win. "I never thought I could actually win one of these. I've always been the bridesmaid, never the bride. But to have my family here and to finally get that big win—it means everything."

The Road to Victory

Let's rewind a bit because Cooper's path to the top wasn't smooth sailing. His tournament started with frustration, doubt, and a game plan that initially didn’t pan out. However, through sharp adjustments, unwavering confidence, and a bit of grit, Cooper turned the tide and set himself up for a career-defining moment.

A Rocky Start

Day 1 was rough. He opted to use forward-facing sonar early on, which didn't pay off immediately, and for the first 90 minutes, his name was nowhere near SCORETRACKER®. But things started clicking when he finally got his first scorable bass (ironically, another 1-10). He realized the offshore bass he'd found in practice had moved shallower—game-changing intel for the days ahead.

A Dominant Day 2

Justin Cooper Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 Day 2 on Lake Conroe
Justin Cooper Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 Day 2 on Lake Conroe / Photo by PMoore | Courtesy of MLF

By Day 2, he took full advantage of that discovery. The man went off, stacking up a ridiculous 72-4 in the first period alone. That was the biggest period of the entire event, catapulting him well above the cut line and, more importantly, giving him the confidence to win this thing.

"When I saw what was swimming around, I thought, wow, the fish are here to win it," Cooper said.

The Final Battle

Fast forward to the final day, and Cooper returned to the same honey hole—a 100-yard stretch where he'd been catching them all week. He came out swinging, landing 19 bass for over 40 pounds in the first hour and a half.

But here's the thing: bass fishing never stays easy for long. His momentum slowed, and that's when Jacob Wall, fishing within a stone's throw of him, got hot. By the end of the first period, Wall had jumped into first with nearly 50 pounds, and Cooper had slipped to third.

Pressure, Perseverance, and One Clutch Catch

Justin Cooper Fishing in Boat Traffic
Justin Cooper Sharing His Water Throughout The Tournament / Photo by PMoore | Courtesy of MLF

With Conroe's bass still mostly chasing shad offshore, everyone expected forward-facing sonar to be the key to victory. But new rules on its usage meant anglers had to get creative. For Cooper, that meant leaning into one of his strengths—swimming moving baits over submerged hydrilla.

Adapting to Conditions

"The wind was picking up, which was what I needed," Cooper said. "I knew the fish were there; I just needed them to come to me."

And they did. He added eight more bass for nearly 20 pounds in the second period, enough to reclaim the lead. But even then, it wasn't easy. He missed fish, had bites that just knocked slack in his line, and at one point, he was dropping to his knees in frustration after losing what felt like a key fish.

Meanwhile, Miller—fishing like a man on a mission—was chipping away. By the third period, he had pulled within 14 ounces.

The Fish That Sealed the Deal

Justin Cooper 5lb 3oz Largemouth Bass At Lake Conroe
Justin Cooper 5lb 3oz Largemouth Bass At Lake Conroe / Courtesy of MLF

Cooper's response? A 5-3 largemouth that he'd later call one of the two most important fish of his life.

"I've kissed two bass in my life now, and it was that 5-3 and the 1-10 that gave me the win," Cooper joked. "I think those two fish deserved it."

But Miller wasn't done. He kept grinding, kept closing the gap, and with just over a minute left, he landed a 2-10 that finally put him in the lead.

For 22 whole seconds, he was winning. Then Cooper caught his 1-10. And then the clock ran out.

A Dramatic Finish

"When the boat official called 'zero,' I asked if it was official, and he said, 'So far; Colby needs a 1-8.' I said, 'Wait, he caught one?' And he said, 'Yes, he took the lead, and then that one you weighed took it back.'"

All Cooper could do then was wait. Those final few seconds must have felt like hours, but Miller never got another bite. Cooper had just won his first-ever professional tournament by 1 pound, 1 ounce.

A Win That Means Everything

Justin Cooper Wins $150,000
Justin Cooper and his Family Holding the $150,000 Check / Photo by PMoore | Courtesy of MLF

Sure, the $150,000 paycheck is enormous. And yes, Cooper is now leading the 2025 Fishing Clash Angler of the Year race. But for Cooper, the best part of this win was celebrating it with the people in his corner from the start.

"Luckily, we're only three hours from home, so my parents, my wife Anna, and my little girl Stormi could be here," he said. "To have them with me for this moment—it's just special."

What’s Next?

With one event down and a long season ahead of the Bass Pro Tour, one thing is for sure: Justin Cooper isn't just a bridesmaid anymore. He's officially in the winner's circle, and something tells me he plans to stay there.

