Lake Conroe Texas: Best Baits and Patterns for Early Spring Bass Fishing
As we prepare for the first event of the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour, I thought we should take a look at what's happening on Lake Conroe in Texas.
The end of January and the beginning of February mark the start of the spawn for largemouth bass on Lake Conroe. During this time, bass could be pre-spawn, currently spawning or post-spawn. This is when the bass move to shallow water protected from the frigid north winds.
Most of the bass are currently in the pre-spawn. To catch the most significant number and the largest bass, target shallow backwater canals that serve as a migratory path for spawning bass. Bass will move into these areas to spawn.
Targeting Bass During the Spawn
If you're targeting largemouth bass on Lake Conroe during the spawn, timing is everything. Typically, the fish begin their spawning cycle once water temperatures push past that critical 60°F threshold. But as you know, bass don't all move up at once.
Instead, they stagger their spawning efforts in waves, which helps protect the population from sudden environmental changes that could wipe out an entire year's class.
Where to Find Bass During the Spawn
During the spawn, bass are locked onto shallow water, especially in the backs of creeks and up in the northern stretches of the lake. The bass seek protection from the north winds, so the north sides of creeks and lake arms are prime areas. These areas provide the ideal conditions for bedding, which presents a prime opportunity to target them with precision techniques.
Pro Tip: Focus on two patterns: Sight Fishing Beds and Staged Fish. Sight-fish with soft plastics or focus on reaction strikes with something more aggressive, such as spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and bladed jigs.
What Were The Best Baits Used During Previous Fishing Tournaments?
The best baits used at previous fishing tournaments on Lake Conroe are spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged soft plastic baits, bladed jigs, and jigs. The event's winner was professional angler, Edwin Evers, who won the Championship round with a 51-12 total weight with 24 fish and the big bass of 8-01. Edwin Evers states, "I was happy to be fishing good. I was feeling good, physically. When you get confidence in fishing, you can ride it".
The last time MLF Bass Pro Tour visited Lake Conroe was in February of 2019 for the Huk Stage 2 Lake Conroe Presented by Favorite Fishing. Here is a break down of the top ten baits used.
1. Spinnerbaits
Five anglers credited different spinnerbait in shad variations (white, chartreuse, pearls, etc.) for their top 10 finish.
2. Texas Rigged Soft Plastics
Five anglers, including the winner Edwin Evers, credited different Texas rigged flipping baits, including creatures, craws, strait tail worms, speed worms, and stick baits, for their top 10 finishes.
3. Bladed Jigs
Four anglers used different variations of the bladed jigs. Most focused on shad patterns (white and/or chartreuse), while angler Brent Ehrler also credited a Jack Hammer in a green pumpkin color.
4. Jigs
Two anglers credited jigs in variations of green pumpkin for their top 10 finish.
Final Thoughts
As we look ahead to the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour event on Lake Conroe, understanding the seasonal patterns and proven bait choices can give anglers a competitive edge. With bass transitioning through their spawning cycle, focusing on shallow water in protected areas, such as the northern stretches of the lake and backwater canals, will be key.
Anglers should keep their tackle boxes stocked with spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged soft plastics, bladed jigs, and traditional jigs—all of which have proven successful in past tournaments. During this critical period, sight fishing and reaction strikes remain the go-to strategies for targeting both numbers and quality fish.
Competitors and recreational anglers alike can capitalize on this prime fishing season with proper preparation and an understanding of Lake Conroe's unique conditions. Whether casting from a boat or the bank, using proven tactics and staying adaptable to changing conditions will set you up for success.
Stay tuned to Fishing On SI for updates as the tournament progress, and best of luck to all anglers hitting the water in pursuit of that trophy largemouth!