MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule for 2025
Major League Fishing (MLF) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Bass Pro Tour, featuring seven stages across various renowned fisheries. The season kicks off on January 30 at Lake Conroe in Conroe, Texas, and concludes on August 10 at Saginaw Bay in Bay City, Michigan. Notably, the schedule includes three venues that are new to the Bass Pro Tour.
1. Stage One at Lake Conroe
The first event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is January 30 - February 2nd. Stage One at Lake Conroe, located in Conroe, Texas is Hosted by Visit Conroe.
2. Stage Two at the Harris Chain of Lakes
The second event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is February 13-16. Stage Two at the Harris Chain of Lakes, located in Leesburg, Florida, is hosted by Discover Lake County Florida.
3. Stage Three at Lake Murray
The third event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is March 6-9. Stage Three at Lake Murray, located in Columbia, South Carolina, is hosted by Capital City/Lake Murray Country.
4. Stage Four at Dale Hollow Lake
The fourth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is April 24-27. Stage Four at Dale Hollow Lake, located in Byrdstown, Tennessee, is hosted by the Byrdstown-Pickett County Chamber of Commerce.
5. Stage Five at Chickamauga Lake
The fifth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is May 15-18. Stage Five at Chickamauga Lake, located in Dayton, Tennessee, is hosted by Fish Dayton.
6. Stage Six at the St. Lawrence River
The sixth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is June 5-8. Stage Six at the St. Lawrence River, located in Massena, New York, is hosted by Visit St. Lawrence.
7. Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay
The seventh and final event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is August 7-10. Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay, located in Bay City, Michigan, is hosted by Bay City.
Each regular-season event offers a top prize of $150,000, along with valuable points in the Fishing Clash Angler of the Year race and opportunities to qualify for REDCREST 2026 and the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.
For more details and updates from Major League Fishing, visit the official MLF Bass Pro Tour website.