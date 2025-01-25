Fishing

MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule for 2025

Jason George

2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule for 2025
2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour Schedule for 2025 / Photo by Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Bass Pro Tour, featuring seven stages across various renowned fisheries. The season kicks off on January 30 at Lake Conroe in Conroe, Texas, and concludes on August 10 at Saginaw Bay in Bay City, Michigan. Notably, the schedule includes three venues that are new to the Bass Pro Tour.

1. Stage One at Lake Conroe

Aerial View of lake Conroe in Texas.
Aerial View of lake Conroe in Texas. / MLF | Garrick Dixon

The first event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is January 30 - February 2nd. Stage One at Lake Conroe, located in Conroe, Texas is Hosted by Visit Conroe.

2. Stage Two at the Harris Chain of Lakes

Aerial view of bass anglers on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.
Aerial view of bass anglers on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida. / MLF | Rob Matsuura

The second event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is February 13-16. Stage Two at the Harris Chain of Lakes, located in Leesburg, Florida, is hosted by Discover Lake County Florida.

3. Stage Three at Lake Murray

BPT pro, Matt Becker sets the hook on another bass on Lake Murray.
BPT pro, Matt Becker sets the hook on another bass on Lake Murray. / MLF | Charles Waldorf

The third event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is March 6-9. Stage Three at Lake Murray, located in Columbia, South Carolina, is hosted by Capital City/Lake Murray Country.

4. Stage Four at Dale Hollow Lake

BPT pro, Jacob Wheeler in his bass boat hooked up with another bass on Dale Hollow Lake.
BPT pro, Jacob Wheeler hooked up on Dale Hollow Lake. / MLF | Garrick Dixon

The fourth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is April 24-27. Stage Four at Dale Hollow Lake, located in Byrdstown, Tennessee, is hosted by the Byrdstown-Pickett County Chamber of Commerce.

5. Stage Five at Chickamauga Lake

Aerial view of a Lake Chickamauga takeoff at sunrise.
Aerial view of a Lake Chickamauga takeoff at sunrise. / MLF | Rob Matsuura

The fifth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is May 15-18. Stage Five at Chickamauga Lake, located in Dayton, Tennessee, is hosted by Fish Dayton.

6. Stage Six at the St. Lawrence River

BPT pro, James Elam fishing the St. Lawrence River.
BPT pro, James Elam fishing the St. Lawrence River. / MLF | Garrick Dixon

The sixth event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is June 5-8. Stage Six at the St. Lawrence River, located in Massena, New York, is hosted by Visit St. Lawrence.

7. Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay

BPT angler, Matt Becker on Saginaw Bay.
BPT angler, Matt Becker on Saginaw Bay. / MLF | Garrick Dixon

The seventh and final event for the 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour is August 7-10. Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay, located in Bay City, Michigan, is hosted by Bay City.

Each regular-season event offers a top prize of $150,000, along with valuable points in the Fishing Clash Angler of the Year race and opportunities to qualify for REDCREST 2026 and the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event.

For more details and updates from Major League Fishing, visit the official MLF Bass Pro Tour website.

Published
Jason George
JASON GEORGE

Jason George is a seasoned angler and writer with a passion for bass fishing. Competing in Bassmaster Opens and MLF Tournaments, Jason brings firsthand experience and industry insight to his engaging stories about the fishing world. Since 2012, he has been a driving force in the fishing community, crafting marketing and creative content for some of the sport’s most iconic brands and earning over 550 million views on his work in the outdoor space and beyond. His dedication to the sport and its enthusiasts is evident in every piece he writes for Fishing On SI.

Home/Bass Fishing