Bass Fishing at Lake Hartwell: Bassmaster Classic's Most Iconic Moments
Lake Hartwell: A Legendary Bass Fishing Destination
Lake Hartwell, which spans nearly 56,000 acres along the Georgia-South Carolina border, is a legendary bass fishing location. Hartwell is in a three-way tie for “most Bassmaster Classics” hosted—2008, 2015, 2018 and 2022.
Impounded in 1961 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to generate hydroelectric power and manages floodwaters, Hartwell offers some of the best bass fishing in the country.
Nestled in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the lake is mostly clear and deep, with some parts reaching depths over 200 feet. While there are some houses and shoreline development, much of Hartwell remains wild, with shorelines heavily wooded.
When the lake was initially flooded, vast forests of timber were left standing, providing prime habitat for largemouth and spotted bass. Baitfish, consisting mostly of shad and blueback herring, provide the fuel those bass need to grow.
Bassmaster Classic Champions Who Conquered Hartwell
Lake Hartwell has seen its share of Bassmaster Classic stories and drama. Each of the following four champions earned his victory.
How Alton Jones Mastered Deep Water for a 2008 Classic Win
Jones cracked the code by capitalizing on a jigging spoon bite first thing each morning before switching to a deep jig. After a strong opening day, he surged to the lead on Day 2 with an 18-pound, 11-ounce bag.
But the final day was much slower for Jones. At midday, with just three fish in the livewell, he was worried.
“Looking back, it’s probably good that I felt that way,” Jones said about his late-game doubts. “It kept me really focused on every cast.”
He opted to make a move and added two fish to finish his limit, the last coming an hour and half before checking in. Even though it was his smallest bag of the event, that 13-pounds, 7-ounces was just enough for him to hold on for the win.
Casey Ashley’s Hometown Victory: 2015 Bassmaster Classic
Casey Ashley, grew up just 30 miles from Lake Hartwell in Donalds, South Carolina, so the support and well wishes from local friends and family was to be expected. What was not expected was the extreme cold weather that gripped South Carolina for the 2015 Classic. With water temperatures plunging from 49 to 41 degrees and single-digit air temperatures delaying takeoff, anglers fought brutal conditions.
According to reporting on Wired2Fish.com, Ashley said, “I stayed deep all day today on the spots I had been starting on I was surprised to see how many fish were there today. I was catching them on a Blade Runner underspin. I love to start with that lure. I got there today and graphed over them and I saw the fish were suspended and moved up to the flat away from the timber and I could really get to them with the Blade Runner. They were deep in the timber in practice and they finally moved up where I could reach them.”
“The bait my father rigged for me is nothing special. It’s a lure we fish all the time. It’s a pony head do-it mold with a Sampo Swivel. It’s got a 4/0 Mustad hook in it and then a small 3 1/2 willow nickel-finish blade. The key is the good high-quality swivel. I paired it with a Zoom Fluke Jr."
“I’ve dreamed of this my entire life but never imagined I would do it near my hometown,” Ashley said. “Not only did I win it, but I won it on my home lake and state.”
His three-day total of 50 pounds, 1 ounce, was just over 3 pounds more than 2nd place finisher, Bobby Lane, and earned Ashley his first Bassmaster Classic trophy and the $300,000 first-prize.
Jordan Lee’s Back-to-Back Classic Wins: How He Made History
In 2018, Jordan Lee made B.A.S.S. history by becoming one of only three anglers to win the Bassmaster Classic two years in-a-row.
With a strong 18-pound, 11-ounce Day 1 and a less impressive 12-pounds, 2-ounces on Day 2, he still easily made the Top 25 cut in sixth place to fish on Championship Sunday.
On the final day. Everything went his way.
“Today, I went in the back of this one little pocket and the water was 57 degrees,” he said. “I caught a fish — probably my biggest one of the day — and then it turned out there were bass under every dock in there.”
His 16-pound, 5 ounce limit gave him a three-day total of 47-1 and his second Bassmaster Classic trophy.
“I didn’t go out all week thinking I was going to win this tournament,” Lee admitted. “I just decided I was going to fish the way I wanted to fish.”
“It was just a perfect week for me. I caught fish on five different baits and a lot of different techniques.”
Lee rotated through a selection of jerkbaits, two types of soft stickbaits, swimbaits and a homemade bladed jig. Catching prespawn bass around docks was a key strategy.
Jason Christie’s Redemption at Lake Hartwell 2022 Classic
Twice before, Jason Christie had led a Classic going into the final day, only to watch the title slip away. One of those times was on Lake Hartwell in 2018 when Jordan Lee won his second Classic title.
For the first two days he caught most of his fish using Garmin LiveScope and throwing a Yum FF Sonar Minnow to suspending bass in a 15- to 30-foot drain. But when he arrived at his spot on the final day of competition, his fish were gone.
But not willing to let this Classic title get away from him, he made a big adjustment and leaned into his shallow-water, power fishing skills. Christie utilized a 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu-Jigsu Jig with a Yum Craw Chunk in green pumpkin/purple. He keyed on the shallowest parts of boat docks where bass were likely preparing to spawn.
This time, he sealed the deal, catching a 17-pound, 9-ounce bag on Sunday to edge out the competition by just five ounces.
“Honestly, when I was sitting at the door waiting to come in and weigh my fish, I thought I had given it away again,” Christie said.
“I fought the demons here,” he admitted. “Every event that I’ve ever won came when I least expected it. I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance—and I got it done.”