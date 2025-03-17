The Ultimate Bassmaster Classic Adventure: Epic Bass Fishing Road Trip
I look forward to the Bassmaster Classic in much the same way most of my friends look forward to the Super Bowl. I’m genuinely excited! I’ve made plans for where and how I’m going to watch it. I’ve made my fantasy picks. I’ve read all the Classic speculation published by the pundits and the anglers themselves. I’ve studied the lake and checked out the weather patterns. But is there more that I could do to fill my brain with good Classic vibes?
Yes, I think I’ve created the Ultimate Bassmaster Classic Adventure, and I’m going to share it with you.
It starts with a little Classic trivia.
Question: Of the 54 (soon to be 55) Bassmaster Classics, what body of water holds the record for the most Classics?
Answer: There is currently a three-way tie at four Classics apiece at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, Lay Lake in Alabama, and the Louisiana Delta.
Follow-up Question: How cool would it be to pack up the Old Town kayaks and hit the road, stopping at each of these three legendary waters for a little fishing and soaking up some spirit of Classics past, while on the way to attending the 2025 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas?
Answer: Duh, very cool.
So, that’s exactly what we’re doing!
My wife Julie and I are zig-zagging our way across the southeastern U.S., just trying to soak up as much Classic mojo as we possibly can on our way to Texas. She's a good sport and clearly, I'm a handful. Keep your eyes on this page for a series of articles intended to get us all in the perfect frame of mind for the 2025 Bassmaster Classic.