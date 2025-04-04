MLF REDCREST Day 1: David Dudley Dominates at Guntersville
Recognizing the conditions and the stage of the fish during practice, veteran pro angler David Dudley had a feeling this 2025 REDCREST on Lake Guntersville might be playing right into his hands.
“I did have a good practice, I’m not going to lie,” Dudley said. “And I haven’t had that nervous, excited feeling in a while.”
But Dudley didn’t jump to an immediate lead early in the day like some who opted to use forward-facing sonar in Period 1.
David Dudley Leads on Day 1 of REDCREST 2025
A strong south wind had muddied his starting spots and changed his fish. So he chipped away, slow and steady all day, figuring out the adjustments he needed to make. Then, heading into the final hour of the day, he came alive with eight bass for 27 pounds, 6 ounces he jumped into the lead.
“They just started firing for what I was doing,” he said.
His final Day 1 total of 23 fish for 71 pounds, 8 ounces gives him a cushion of 9 pounds, 10 ounces over second place finisher Jacob Walker.
Extra Motivation for Dudley
In his long successful career, Dudley has missed three championship events in 28 seasons. Last year happens to be one of the rare times he didn’t make the cut.
“Not fishing a REDCREST or a championship, it stung a little bit,” he said.
But this is 2025 and Dudley did qualify for this championship. It’s Lake Guntersville in the spring, with shallow fish in all three phases of spawning. How does he feel?
“It’s my strength,” Dudley said. “When it comes to spawn and postspawn style of fishing, I think I’m comfortable. When they get up there susceptible, I just think I do well.”
Guntersville’s Shallow Bass Set the Stage for Big Comebacks
While anyone would be excited about a nine-plus pound lead, it’s Guntersville in the spring. There are lots of big bass shallow and vulnerable right now. Plenty of anglers are within reach of that lead by the end of Day 2.
“I feel like I’m going to have to find some new stuff,” Dudley said. “But the good thing about it is when you have a decent lead, it frees you up to explore a little bit more. So, I’m sure I’ll do that tomorrow.”
Tight Race Behind Dudley: Walker, Nelson, Cooper in Pursuit
Jacob Walker is in second with 61-14. Ron Nelson is just 2-1 behind Walker and Justin Cooper is just 3 pounds behind him. In fact, seven pros topped the 50 pound mark on Day 1.
Understanding the REDCREST Format
The full field of anglers compete will compete again on Friday. After the two-day Qualifying Rounds are complete, the pro with the highest two-day total will advance directly to Sunday’s Championship Round. Anglers that finish 2nd through 20th will advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round. In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining anglers compete to finish in the top nine to advance to Sunday’s Championship Round. On Sunday, weights are zeroed again, and final 10 anglers will compete to take home the REDCREST trophy and the $300,000 top prize.
Top 10 Standings
- David Dudley, 23 bass, 71-8
- Jacob Walker, 20 bass, 61-14
- Ron Nelson, 18 bass, 59-13
- Justin Cooper, 20 bass, 56-13
- Jeff Sprague, 18 bass, 54-0
- Wesley Strader, 17 bass, 52-15
- Chris Lane, 20 bass, 50-7
- Anthony Gagliardi, 15 bass, 47-15
- Edwin Evers, 20 bass, 46-6
- Marshall Robinson, 15 bass, 46-3