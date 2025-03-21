MLF REDCREST® 2025 Lake Guntersville: Tournament Updates & Expo Guide
REDCREST 2025 Tournament Overview
The Bass Pro Shops REDCREST 2025 Presented by MillerTech Energy is set to take place from April 3-6 on Lake Guntersville in Huntsville, Alabama. This prestigious event will feature the top 50 professional anglers from the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour, all vying for the championship title and a grand prize of $300,000.
Each day of fishing broken into three periods of fishing:
- Takeoff Ceremony: 6:45 a.m. CT from Civitan Park
- Takeoff: 7:15 a.m. CT
- Period 1: 7:45 – 10:15 a.m. CT
- Period 2: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT
- Period 3: 1:15 – 3:45 p.m. CT
Lake Guntersville Bass Fishing Report & Predictions
With REDCREST 2025 fast approaching, professional angler Justin Lucas shared insights into the current conditions on Lake Guntersville and what anglers can expect as they compete for the championship title.
According to Lucas, the lingering winter has kept water temperatures stable for an extended period, but now, the lake is finally warming up.
We’ve had a lingering winter without much fluctuation, but now the water temperatures are finally rising. The days are getting longer, and the sun is heating the water, which should lead to a full-blown spring spawn. The way things are shaping up, I don’t see how we won’t have spawning fish on beds everywhere. I think this will be the biggest spawning wave of the year.”- Justin Lucas
Guntersville, one of the most renowned bass fishing destinations in the country, is known for producing giant largemouth bass during the spawn. With warming temperatures aligning perfectly with the tournament schedule, anglers can expect to encounter a high number of bedding fish throughout the event.
Key Baits and Strategies for Success on Lake Guntersville
When asked about the most effective lures for Guntersville during the spawn, Lucas highlighted the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent General, fished weightless on a wacky rig.
"Any Green Pumpkin or Watermelon variation of the MaxScent General will be the key to triggering the right bites," Lucas said.
Berkley Powerbait Maxscent The General Worm
"When fish are spawning, they won’t chase as much—they're locked onto their beds. That’s why a bait like the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent The General is perfect. It stays in the strike zone longer and forces reaction bites from bedding fish," Lucas noted.
That said, Lucas emphasized that moving baits could still play a role under the right conditions. "I would keep a vibrating jig and swimbaits, like the Berkley PowerBait CullShad Swimbait, on the deck of my boat for situations when the right conditions present themselves."
REDCREST 2025: A Tournament Set for Big Spawning Action
With REDCREST 2025 lining up perfectly with the spring spawn, all signs point to a high-caliber event on Lake Guntersville. The combination of warming temperatures and longer daylight hours is expected to bring one of the biggest waves of spawning bass this season, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament.
REDCREST 2025 Event Schedule
Qualifying Round, Day 1: 50 anglers. Total weight carries to Qualifying Day 2.
Qualifying Round, Day 2: 50 anglers. Top 20 Two-day weight total advance to Knockout Round.
Knockout Round: 20 anglers. Weights are zeroed. Top 10 advance to Championship Round.
Championship Round: 10 anglers. Weights are zeroed. Placement is determined by the day’s heaviest weights. Top angler crowned REDCREST Champion.
REDCREST Day-by-Day Tournament Updates & Standings
April 3 Qualifying Round Day 1
Thursday's information will be updated as it is available.
April 4 Qualifying Round Day 2
Friday's information will be updated as it is available.
April 5 Knockout Round
Saturday's information will be updated as it is available.
April 6 Championship Round
Sunday's information will be updated as it is available.
REDCREST 2025 Anglers
The 50 professional anglers that will compete at REDCREST 2025 are:
- Casey Ashley – Donalds, SC
- Adrian Avena – Vineland, NJ
- Matt Becker – Ten Mile, TN
- Zack Birge – Blanchard, OK
- Keith Carson – DeBary, FL
- Luke Clausen – Spokane, WA
- Dustin Connell – Clanton, AL
- Justin Cooper – Zwolle, LA
- Mark Daniels Jr. – Tuskegee, AL
- Mark Davis – Mount Ida, AR
- Ott DeFoe – Blaine, TN
- David Dudley – Lynchburg, VA
- Braylon Eggerding – Grand Rapids, MI
- Brent Ehrler – Redlands, CA
- James Elam – Tulsa, OK
- Edwin Evers – Talala, OK
- Cole Floyd – Leesburg, OH
- Anthony Gagliardi – Prosperity, SC
- Drew Gill – Mount Carmel, IL
- Nick Hatfield – Greeneville, TN
- Dylan Hays – Hot Springs, AR
- John Hunter – Shelbyville, KY
- Alton Jones Jr. – Waco, TX
- Bobby Lane – Lakeland, FL
- Chris Lane – Guntersville, AL
- Jake Lawrence – Paris, TN
- Nick LeBrun – Bossier City, LA
- Justin Lucas – Guntersville, AL
- Hayden Marbut – Birmingham, AL
- Paul Marks Jr. – Cumming, GA
- Andy Morgan – Dayton, TN
- Alec Morrison – Peru, NY
- Michael Neal – Dayton, TN
- Ron Nelson – Berrien Springs, MI
- Andrew Nordbye – Guntersville, AL
- Keith Poche – Pike Road, AL
- Skeet Reese – Auburn, CA
- Marshall Robinson – Landrum, SC
- Terry Scroggins – San Mateo, FL
- Spencer Shuffield – Hot Springs, AR
- Gerald Spohrer – Gonzales, LA
- Jeff Sprague – Wills Point, TX
- Tyler Stewart – Dubach, LA
- Wesley Strader – Spring City, TN
- Bryan Thrift – Shelby, NC
- Martin Villa – Charlottesville, VA
- Jacob Walker – Springville, AL
- Jacob Wall – New Hope, AL
- Jacob Wheeler – Harrison, TN
- Jesse Wiggins – Addison, AL
Reminder of the New Electronics Rules for REDCREST 2025
Major League Fishing (MLF) has implemented new electronics regulations for the 2025 Bass Pro Tour, including REDCREST 2025, to promote fairness and emphasize anglers' traditional skills. The key changes are:
Limited Use of Forward-Facing and 360-Degree Sonar: Anglers are restricted to using forward-facing and 360-degree sonar during only one of the three daily periods. Each angler must declare their chosen period for using these technologies during the preceding break.
How to watch REDCREST 2025 online?
The MLFNOW! broadcast team of Chad McKee and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action live on each day of competition (April 3-6) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. MLFNOW! is live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com, the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app and Rumble.
When and on which network will the television coverage of MLF’s Bass Pro Shops REDCREST 2025 at Lake Guntersville premiere?
Television coverage of MLF’s Bass Pro Shops REDCREST 2025 Presented by MillerTech Energy at Lake Guntersville will premiere as a two-hour episode starting at 7 a.m. ET, on Saturday, July 5 on Discovery, with the Championship Round premiering on Saturday, July 19. New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on Discovery, with re-airings on Outdoor Channel and Vice TV.
REDCREST 2025 Outdoor Sports Expo
The REDCREST 2025 Outdoor Sports Expo is a free, family-friendly event organized by Major League Fishing (MLF) in conjunction with the REDCREST 2025 Championship. Scheduled from April 4 to 6, 2025, the expo will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, operating daily from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Key Highlights of the Expo:
- Extensive Exhibits: Covering over 200,000 square feet, attendees can explore a vast array of fishing tackle, boats, gear, and outdoor equipment from top brands. Exhibitors include renowned names like Bass Pro Shops, Toyota, Garmin, Lowrance, and Power-Pole.
- Boat Displays: The latest models from manufacturers such as Nitro, Phoenix, Blazer, Bass Cat, Caymas, and iKon will be showcased, featuring the newest engines from Mercury and Suzuki.
- Live Viewing and Entertainment: Visitors can watch live fishing action on jumbo screens, participate in postgame shows with music and giveaways, and witness the crowning of the REDCREST Champion on Sunday.
- Meet and Greet: Opportunities to get autographs and photos with Bass Pro Tour anglers, fishing legends, and other notable figures in the outdoor sports community.
- Kids Zone: Children can meet characters like Skye and Marshall from PAW Patrol, engage in interactive games, practice fishing skills, and compete in casting competitions for prizes.
- Giveaways: Attendees have the chance to win a Toyota 4Runner, with daily entries and the requirement to be present at Sunday's postgame show for the drawing. Additionally, the first 200 youths aged 14 and under on Saturday and Sunday will receive an Abu Garcia rod and reel valued at $130. Hourly prizes include autographed pro angler jerseys, tackle packs, gear from MLF sponsors, and gift cards.
Date & Time: April 4-6, 2025 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Von Braun Center