The Starting Spot: NPFL President Shares Vision, Bass Fishing the South, and a Great Laker Howell Interview
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-National Professional Fishing League President, Brad Fuller, sounds like he’s had enough of the constant chatter and squeaky wheels on social media. He has a vision for where the NPFL is going and he’s not going to be derailed by internet noise. I admire that.
-There aren’t any big surprises in the lake selection included in this article featuring the best bass fishing opportunities in the South. But it’s still fun to read about these amazing fisheries and daydream about planning trips to these locations.
-Dave Mercer’s MERCER podcast is always worth a look (in this case I’m linking the YouTube video version of it, but you can find the podcast wherever you listen to podcasts). Mercer has exceptional skills in guiding an interesting conversation, especially with pro bass anglers. In this episode he talks to Laker Howell, who is just off a couple big wins, incredibly charismatic and eager to share a bunch of great stories.
Here to Thrive, Not Just Survive
by Brad Fuller
From a story on The NationalProfessionalFishingLeague.com: Let me clear the air … and any confusion about the NPFL’s future and the role we see for ourselves.
I’ve heard the noise—the chatter about who’s coming into the NPFL, the whispers about “too many big names,” and the sideways comments from folks who think they’re owed something they didn’t earn. Some people love what we’re doing. Others … not so much.
That’s fine.
We’ve never been for everyone. And we’re not about to start pretending otherwise.
The truth is simple—we’re in one of the toughest industries out there. This isn’t a charity, it’s not a social club, and it sure isn’t a non-profit. The NPFL is a business—a living, breathing entity that requires resources, sponsors, and performance to survive. Growth isn’t a luxury; it’s oxygen. You either grow or you close the doors. There’s no middle ground…MORE.
The Best Cities in the South for Bass Fishing
by Alan Clemons
From a story on GameAndFishMag.com: The best bass fishing lakes in the Southeast can be identified with data and statistics, which is nice. Nothing wrong with that. But a head-scratching spreadsheet doesn’t always take into account where to stay for a quiet, starry weekend getaway or the best burgers and brews to enjoy.
Bass anglers looking for fun outings typically want a few things. One is a solid lake where they can have steady action and a chance to catch a big fish. Big is relative, of course, but we’re talking about anything weighing 7-8 pounds or more. Even in Texas and Florida, renowned for their variety of fisheries, landing 7- and 8-pounders is nothing to sneeze at. Anglers typically also want a good place to stay, whether that’s a comfortable hotel with well-lit parking lots or state parks that may be quiet and have lake access. And, of course, good food and beverages always count in any getaway, be it for a day, weekend or longer.…MORE.
Laker Howell-From Shooting Squirrels to Hoisting Trophies!
by Dave Mercer
From a video/podcast on the Dave Mercer YouTube channel: It did not take Laker Howell, son of Bassmaster Classic champion Randy Howell long to make his own mark in pro fishing. In just his second year of Bassmaster Opens competition Laker doubled-down winning twice and double qualifying for the Bassmaster Classic.
This week he joins the podcast to discuss his recent wins, growing up on tour, chasing his dreams and ultimately going from shooting squirrels to hoisting trophies.…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!