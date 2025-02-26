Okeechobee Favorite Scott Martin DQ’d from Bassmaster Elite: The Information Rule Strikes Again
Scott Martin Disqualified from Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Okeechobee
For the third time in less than a week, a violation of B.A.S.S.’s information rule has led to an angler’s disqualification. Just yesterday, veteran pro Matt Herren announced his departure from the Elite Series after being disqualified from the St. Johns River tournament. Now, top contender and hometown favorite Scott Martin has also been disqualified, preventing him from competing in this week’s highly anticipated Bassmaster Elite event on Lake Okeechobee.
Just one year ago at the Bassmaster Open on Lake Okeechobee, Martin set the record for the all-time heaviest winning total in a three-day Bassmaster event with 90 pounds, 6 ounces. And his Day 1 limit broke the record for the heaviest one-day catch in a Bassmaster Open. In the end, he had a margin of 22-11 over 2nd place. And while last year’s amazing accomplishment is no guarantee of what might have happened this year, it certainly had all eyes upon him going into this week’s event.
Official Statement from B.A.S.S.
Earlier today, B.A.S.S. published this brief press release on their official website.
B.A.S.S. officials received a call on the morning of Feb. 26 from Elite Series pro Scott Martin, self-reporting a violation of Rule C3. 3 PRACTICE AND COMPETITION (ii) a. and j., concerning the receipt of information to gain a competitive advantage from a non-competitor. Martin admitted to having a conversation with a local angler about conditions at certain locations on Lake Okeechobee after the no information period was in effect. Due to the infraction, Martin has been disqualified from the 2025 Champion Power Equipment Bassmaster Elite on Lake Okeechobee and has been assessed a fine.
“Unintentionally and inadvertently, I received information that violated the no information rule,” said Martin. “I was rigging my boat at the marina and was engaged in a conversation with an angler and simply did not shut it down quickly enough. This really hurts, as this lake is special to me and I was really looking forward to the event. That said, the integrity of our sport is paramount, and I have to deal with the consequences. This is a situation that can happen to any angler in the Elite field and in today’s world, we have to be vigilant and simply do things differently.”
Understanding the Bassmaster No-Information Rule
Here are the two paragraphs in full from B.A.S.S.’s rules as published on their website:
a. Elite anglers cannot gather waypoints or specific fishing locations i.e. creek, river,
area of the lake, etc. from any source that is not publicly available. Anglers may
participate in general discussions with fans and others about fishing, especially
including boat shows, seminars and the like; however, they must not use such
conversations to intentionally gain a competitive edge for fishing a future Elite event.
To be safe in such situations, the angler should discontinue conversations that focus
on specific locations or other information that might result in a competitive
advantage. Elite anglers cannot solicit, gather or intentionally receive any
information to gain a competitive advantage from anyone other than another Elite
series competitor in the tournament. Elite anglers cannot buy or barter, any
information to gain a competitive advantage.
j. During the 28-day tournament waters off limits period Elite Anglers must continue to
adhere to the no information rules and are prohibited from being on tournament
waters unless approved by tournament officials. THERE SHALL BE NO
EXCEPTIONS. For a first offense of an intentional violation of the off limits period
or no information rule (at any time), the competitor shall be disqualified from the
tournament and assessed up to a $10,000 fine. For a second offense, the competitor
will lose their eligibility for the following year’s Elite Series events and will be
assessed up to a $25,000 fine. A self-reported, unintentional violation of off limits
will result in disqualification only. Any contestant accused in writing of violating the
off-limits or no information rule to tournament officials may be subject to a
credibility assessment relevant to the charges. Accusers may also be required to take
a credibility assessment. Failure to pass the credibility assessment may result in
disqualification from the tournament.
Scott Martin’s Statement on the Disqualification
Scott Martin took to his social media page to try to get ahead of it and make sure his fans and supporters understood what had happened.
“It was for an unintentional rules violation. I didn’t go out seeking information. I didn’t go out calling people or asking people for fishing information and locations.”
“I got caught up in some talk around the shop…in regards to some water quality questions and another angler made a comment on where they saw some fish blowing up.”
“I didn’t shut the conversation down and that’s where I messed up. I didn’t act on the information and practice those areas. It’s no part of my game plan. It was just a public “dock talk” or I should say “shop talk” situation. Unintentional in my mind.”
Martin seems to be taking responsibility and while he’s clearly disappointed, he’s resolved to learn from it.
“But it’s a good lesson for all of us to know that we’ve gotta do things different. We’ve gotta do better as professionals and we’ve gotta be careful how we operate. What we say and what we do. As tough as this is, it’s a lesson. Lesson learned.”
Going Forward With the New Rules
Scott Martin’s disqualification is another reminder of how strictly B.A.S.S. plans to enforce the no-information rule for all anglers. Hopefully, as the season continues, competitors will be able to gain understanding and make the changes necessary to avoid similar setbacks.