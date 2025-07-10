Secret Bass Lures Pros Fish Off Camera
The Lures Bass Pros Actually Use Might Surprise You
I don’t necessarily think it’s true of all bass pros, but historically more than a few of them would tell you they were catching their fish on a chartreuse cigarette butt if that’s what they were getting paid to say. It’s not that they’re necessarily liars, but rather that they need to feed their families and that means plugging prototypes or staples from their sponsors. Free worms and crankbaits are great, but they don’t pay your mortgage or put gas in your boat and truck.
Of course, the rise of cell phone cameras, YouTube and live tournament coverage, it’s harder than ever for them to hide what they’re really catching them on. Still, plenty of pros guard their most valuable tools like state secrets
Fortunately, I spend a lot of time in the boat with the top guys. I’m not about to out any of them here and potentially end their cozy professional partnerships, but I am going to tell you the lures that get used more than they let on:
THE Soft Stickbait No Pro Replaces: Why the Yamamoto Senko Still Reigns Supreme
Use whatever soft stickbait you want – there are certainly a ton of them – but when no one’s looking the pros use the original, the Yamamoto Senko. There are lots of others that look the same, and have at most an imperceptibly different wobble on the fall, but even at eight bucks a bag, guys who get other baits for free load their boat with these.
One Color to Rule the World: Green Pumpkin – works well everywhere
Best Swimbait You Never Hear About Anymore: Keitech Fat Swing Impact
As far as I can tell, Keitech does almost no advertising in mainstream bass press, and yet just about every pro’s boat I get in has their Fat Swing Impact at the ready. They’re not cheap, and they’re tough to store in the little clamshells, but they come in a ton of sizes and can be used for everything under the sun – bottom bouncing, rigged weedless in grass, as a Chatterbait trailer or on an Alabama Rig – which actually makes any hassle more than worth it.
One Color to Rule the World: Pro Blue Red Pearl. Represents all sorts of baitfish in different water colors.
Confidence Lipless Crankbait: Why the Original Rat-L-Trap Still Dominates
I love throwing a lipless crankbait, probably owing both to the fact that I cut my teeth on the grass flats of the Potomac and also that I just love to chunk and wind. “Trapping” – as in the Original Rat-L-Trap – is a blast, and while lots of more modern-looking versions have come along, every pro on tour has the old school one in the boat. It’s a confidence bait. They run right and catch fish straight out of the package.
One Color to Rule the World: Chrome Blue Back (preferably with at least half the paint worn off).
Topwater Crusher: Why the SPRO Bronzeye Frog Is the Tournament Go-To
Everybody loves to experience frog bites, not just because they tend to be explosive but also because they often produce much-bigger-than-average bass. It seems like every tackle company under the sun has six or eight different models, shapes, sizes and/or actions, but when money’s at stake the original SPRO Bronzeye developed my Dean Rojas gets the nod. It walks easily, is super-durable, and has great built-in Gamakatsu hooks. They also make it in a ton of colors to match every forage base under the sun, but you probably only need two or three.
One Color to Rule the World: Albino.
Second Color that Rules Equally: Midnight Walker. The bites just seem a little meaner.
No Hype, No Marketing—Just Baits That Catch More Bass and Cash More Checks
Obviously these aren’t the only lures in their categories that work. They may not even be the best in certain situations. I’m just telling you what I’ve seen from the guys who make a living fishing – and with no sponsors to please I have zero reason to lie.