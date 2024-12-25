What is the Best Lure for Bass Fishing? One Bait for Consistent Catches
Why This One Bass Lure Outperforms Millions of Others
Imagine this scenario: you’re allowed to fish for bass every day for the rest of your life, but you can only use one lure. You have an unlimited supply, but it’s all the same bait. What would it be? This lure must work in all waters where bass swim, year-round, and under any conditions.
Yes, the debate on the best bass fishing lure could last forever. But while the rest of the anglers are arguing, I’m packing up my one bass lure—a soft plastic stick bait— and I’m going fishing.
Why this is the Ultimate Bass Fishing Lure for Consistent Success
Renowned for its unmatched versatility, subtle action, proven track record, and incredible ease-of-use for all anglers from beginner to pro, the soft stick bait has earned its place as the go-to lure for bass anglers worldwide.
Before we go further, let’s be clear—there’s no such thing as a magic lure. Professional bass anglers often win tournaments using a variety of lures that may outperform soft plastic stick baits on any given day. It might not always be the most efficient way to cover water and find active fish. However, when it comes to consistency, the soft stick bait excels. It reliably tempts bites in a wide variety of environmental conditions and is one of the easiest lures to use, making it an excellent choice for beginners.
Which Soft Stick Bait Should You Buy?
In the vast world of fishing tackle, the soft plastic stick bait, most famously known as the Yamamoto Senko, stands out as the ultimate champion. In fact, the name Senko really has become the “Kleenex” of this lure category. But, since the soft plastic stick bait category was introduced, almost every manufacturer has developed their own version—the YUM Dinger, Berkley General, Strike King Ocho, Mister Twister Comida, etc. Which one is best? The fact is they’re all fairly similar and I don’t think I’ve found a brand that I couldn’t catch at least some fish on. But they do all have their subtle variations, meaning some will perform slightly better in some conditions. Here are a few brands I use and recommend on a regular basis.
Yamamoto Senko
You simply can’t beat the original. I have heard (and generally agree with) complaints that the Yamamto Senko's soft plastic and high salt composition make it too fragile, often tearing after just one fish. However, this same softness gives it an action that is incredibly tempting to bass, drawing consistent bites. You’ll go through more baits, but you’ll get more bites. You decide.
YUM Dinger
YUM Dingers have a unique hook slot that provides better hook-ups and are heavily salted, containing YUM’s Live Prey Technology. Also, they may be a better value because they don't tear up as fast as the competition.
Mister Twister Comida SI
The Mister Twister Comida has been around for years and I’ve caught a lot of bass on them. But never content with good enough, the folks at Mister Twister just went through a long intense process to perfect this soft plastic stick bait. Thanks to advancements in their manufacturing process, the new Comida SI not only contains more salt, the salt is uniformly distributed throughout the bait for perfect, consistent action every time.
Rigging Options for Soft Stick Baits
Whether you’re an experienced angler or a novice, the soft stick bait caters to all skill levels. Its simple design supports various rigging options to match a wide range of fishing scenarios. From weightless Texas rigs in shallow water to wacky rigs for suspended bass and Carolina rigs for deep-water fishing, the soft stick bait adapts effortlessly to your preferences and the conditions at hand. Its versatility in both rigging and retrieval techniques ensures effective deployment in any situation.
Subtle Water Entry for Wary Bass
Bass are often wary and hesitant to strike lures that don’t seem natural, especially in heavily pressured waters. The soft stick bait's dense yet soft plastic construction allows for excellent cast-ability and a quiet, subtle entry into the water, reducing the risk of spooking fish. This makes it ideal for targeting skittish bass in clear waters without alerting them to an artificial lure.
Seductive Fall That Triggers Strikes
The real magic of the soft stick bait lies in its slow, tantalizing fall through the water column. Its density and shape create a wiggling action that bass find irresistible, often striking during the lure’s descent. The lack of aggressive movement and sound can trigger more bites, particularly when bass are less active. Anglers often find success by doing less—simply casting near bass-holding cover and allowing the lure’s natural action to work.
Proven Benefits of Soft Stick Baits in Any Condition
Bass anglers worldwide swear by soft plastic stick baits, citing countless success stories and memorable catches. Its consistent performance in various conditions—from murky ponds to crystal-clear lakes—has earned it a reputation as a reliable and effective bait. Whether you’re aiming to catch trophy-sized bass or just enjoying a day on the water, the soft stick bait has proven time and again to be a lure worthy of consideration.
The Perfect Lure for Year-Round Bass Fishing
For these reasons, the soft plastic stick bait is my top choice for the best bass fishing lure. While it may not be the most efficient every day, and it’s not always the best option, it is the lure that will consistently catch bass more often, in more situations than any other. I know it’s a bold stance, and as a logical angler, the idea of a single “best” lure makes me uneasy. But if I were stranded on a deserted island with a bass pond, the one lure I’d want in my tackle box is a soft plastic stick bait.
