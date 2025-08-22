The Starting Spot: Bassmaster Elite Series La Crosse 2025: The AOY Battle Rages On
This is the Starting Spot -Bassmaster Elite Edition -Day 1. Your regular news headlines will resume next week, but until then come behind the scenes with me at the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the Mississippi River in beautiful La Crosse, Wisconsin. This will still be the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing stories on the internet. Thanks to FXR Pro Fish, I’ll be providing little mini-stories from my own observations. Plus, I’ll have direct access to Trey McKinney and the whole FXR Pro Fish team. So, rub the sleep from your eyes, pour that first cup of the day, and head to your Starting Spot.
Trey McKinney Is Stoic in Angler of the Year Showdown
I sat with McKinney at dinner the night before the start of the tournament and then photographed him at takeoff on Day 1 of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the Mississippi River, and the normally smiley, happy-go-lucky kid was a lot more serious than I’ve seen him before. It seems like he understands the magnitude of the current opportunity to win AOY and he’s taking it seriously. I wouldn’t say that I sensed he was nervous, but he was definitely stoic.
I think it’s great that he’s taking it seriously, I just hope he remembers that he seems to fish like himself (an absolute bass killer) when he’s chatty and laughing and singing.
Wong Is a Ray of Sunshine, and We Need More Sunshine
Hawaii’s Matty Wong is one of the anglers who is about to feel the wrath of the Elite Series qualification point system. But at takeoff he seemed like he was ready to enjoy every moment he has as a Bassmaster Elite angler. Wong has been a standout the past couple years as a guy who just exudes positive vibes. Whatever happens in qualifications, I’m a fan and I’ll follow his fishing career wherever it goes.
The General Lee Floated By Captained by Bass Fishing Super Fans
Apparently this bass fishing fan has broken out the Ol’ General Lee boat at previous Elite Events at La Crosse. This year he upped the ante with the addition of a captain’s hat and a new…let’s say, mascot, dressed in a Matt Robertson “ON’EM” t-shirt. Later, at the weigh in, Gerald Swindle discussed the mascot with emcee, Dave Mercer. I’ll just share with you that the conversation ended when Mercer told Swindle, “The road is a lonely place.”
Forcing this AOY Battle to Remain Epic
If you watched the weigh in then you heard that the historic two-way tied battle for Angler of the Year, remains virtually unchanged at the end of day one. Johnston took a two ounce lead over McKinney, but neither one of them are above the Day 2 cut line. On a day when one of them left the door open, so did the other one. It’s as if they know that keeping it close will make for a way more exciting ending. And they’re not wrong. Tomorrow should be fun…at least for the fans!
Riding Along with FXR Pro Fish’s JT Thompkins on Day 2
And speaking of how tomorrow should be fun, I will be riding along with FXR Pro Fish team member, JT Thompkins as his official observer. Thompkins caught them pretty well today and is currently in 16th place. I’ll get to see first hand exactly how he’s catching them. Expect lots of photos.
FXR Pro Fish Team Day 1 Standings
- 9th Bryan Schmitt. 17-3
- 13th. Tyler Williams. 15-14
- 16th JT Thompkins. 15-7
- 28th. Cooper Gallant. 14-10
- 31st. Justin Hamner. 14-7
- 38th. Logan Parks. 13-15
- 55th. Beau Browning. 13-1
- 58th. Trey McKinney. 12-15
- 70th. Matt Robertson. 11-13
- 96th. Bryan New. 9-4
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!