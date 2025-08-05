The Starting Spot: Beginner Glide Bait Tips, a Bass Legend Looks Back, and High School National Champs Repeat
In today’s 8-5-25 edition of The Starting Spot:
-Catching bass on big glide baits is a growing trend. But if you suddenly feel like you’re the last one to the party, it’s not too late. These tips from Bassmaster Elite pro and glide bait expert, Carl Jocumsen, will get you up to speed and headed towards some of the biggest bass of your life in no time.
-In addition to an absolutely amazing title, this article shares some really thoughtful insights into the career of recently retired, bass fishing great, Shaw Grigsby. This is well worth the fairly short read for lots of reasons.
-They’re definitely not a fluke. The team of Rex Reagan and Max Moody have completed back-to-back High School National Bass Championship victories—2024 on Lake Chickamauga and now 2025 on Clarks Hill.
5 Beginner Tips for Fishing Glide Baits
by Shaye Baker
In a story on FieldAndStream.com: Targeting bass with giant glide baits continues to grow in popularity. What used to be a niche technique practiced mostly by West Coast anglers is now mainstream across the country. Traditionally, glide baits came with an expensive price tag that discouraged everyday anglers from investing in the lures. Now, a combination of more affordable baits and the widespread success of this tactic has blown up glide bait fishing everywhere.
Lure manufacturers continue to respond to the growing popularity of this technique by producing more baits in the $25 to $50 range. We noticed this trend at ICAST 2025 with an increase in newly released glide baits and oversized swimbaits. SPRO even introduced a three-in-one mega glide bait—the K-Rig—at this year's show. And there's no sign of this technique slowing down anytime soon…MORE.
The Last Great Mustache
by Joe Balog
In a story on BassFan.com: With the retirement of Shaw Grigsby, another legend has left the sport. Grigsby pulled off a career the likes of which only a handful of anglers can claim, combining double-digit national wins with a successful television fishing show.
Grigsby won 11 times throughout his 40-year competitive career – nine with BASS, a Red-Man All American and a Golden Blend Championship (the precursor to the FLW Tour). His "One More Cast" television show aired 20 seasons before going off the air in 2017.
Grigsby lived through the sport's biggest transitions, all the while maintaining a reputation as a legendary good guy, more apt to laugh at himself than others. His mustache could write a joke book.
Reflecting on his storied career, Grigsby credited two things that topped the list.…MORE.
Reagan and Moody crowned back-to-back National Champions at Clarks Hill
by Solomon Glenn
According to an article on Bassmaster.com: The Top 25 high school teams headed out for one more day on Clarks Hill Lake to determine the national champion. Slightly cooler and primarily overcast conditions presented the challenge of adjusting throughout the day.
The Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship is the most coveted high school tournament and anglers across the country came to give it their best shot. Due to high temperatures this week, anglers were limited to a three fish limit which tightened the weights and brought the final weigh-in to a close in dramatic fashion…MORE.