The Starting Spot: Ike Sits One Out, Bass Hall of Fame Supports Conservation, and MLF Supports Habitat
Iaconelli to Miss Tenkiller Elite
by B.A.S.S.
Michael Iaconelli will miss the Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller.
Per reporting on bassmaster.com: The Elite Series veteran has battled tendinitis and bursitis in his right arm all season long. Unfortunately, throughout the season the injury has continued to get worse. After consulting with his doctor, the recommendation was given to give the injury rest in order to lessen the risk of a tear and ultimately make the issue worse.
Iaconelli provided the following update:…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: I interviewed Iaconelli in February when the injury originally happened. It was just before the first event at St Johns River and it was unclear whether he would compete at all this year. But he’s a tough guy and a fierce competitor, so he went to work. If he’s made the decision to sit a event out, you know it’s probably causing more pain than most people would be able to tolerate. Time will tell if resting for just one event will be enough.
Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Announces Support for Eight Conservation Projects Across U.S.
by FTR Industry Wire
According to reporting on Fishing Tackle Retialer: The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame continues to prove its commitment to conservation by again granting a total of $40,000 to be dispersed among eight different bass fishing-related conservation projects.
The efforts range from building live release boats for use at tournaments, to enhancing black bass habitat across the United States. When paired with additional funds raised by these recipients, the Hall of Fame grants will greatly enhance the likelihood of these projects being completed…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: This is a story about the good side of bass fishing that doesn’t seem to make the news as often as the controversy does. But there are lots of good people donating lots of time, effort and money to advancing the conservation and preservation of our sport. This is the kind of story about bass fishing that we should be focused on.
MLF pros give back to Kentucky Lake community during Bass Pro Tour
by Major League Fishing
Per an article on majorleaguefishing.com: Last week, professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour spent their off day before competition at Lowrance Stage 5 at Kentucky Lake Presented by Mercury giving back to the local community in two impactful ways – restoring fish habitat through the Minn Kota Habitat Restoration Project Supported by Humminbird and Kubota, and meeting with fans during a lively Jet-A-Marina Meet and Greet…FULL STORY HERE.
My take: As long as we’ve started on a good side of bass fishing journey with the last article, let’s keep the good vibes rolling. In case you hadn’t heard, Major League Fishing (MLF) actually has a dedicated Fisheries Management Division (FMD) that organizes significant programs aimed at improving habitats and fisheries all across the country, giving back to the communities and local resources. This is a great program that deserves more attention.
