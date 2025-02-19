Mike Iaconelli Faces Injury Scare: Will He Miss the 2025 Bassmaster Season?
Accidents happen. Of course, you never know where and when something will go wrong, but it seems like you can count on the fact that it’s never going to be at a convenient time. In the case of Bassmaster Elite Pro, Classic Champion and Bass Fishing Hall of Famer, Mike Iaconelli, who is about to begin his 30th year of competition, it’s definitely not a great time.
Mike Iaconelli Suffers Injury Before the 2025 Season
As reported by Bassmaster’s Mike Suchan, just about a week ago, Iaconelli (“Ike”) was wrapping up the last of his off-season projects and commitments, ready to turn his full attention to the 2025 Elite season. While simply ratcheting a trailer strap on his boat—perhaps a bad angle, or something imperceptibly out of alignment, or just 0.1% more oomph than the thousands of other times he’s performed this routine task—something in his elbow decided it was too much.
“When I got to that third click, I hear a pop and I felt this unbelievable pain,” he said. “It shot me back, like I was hit with fireworks. I’m laying on the ground for like 10 minutes the pain was so severe.”
The Diagnosis: Torn Bicep or Something Else?
An initial examination of his right arm led Iaconelli’s doctor to believe it was most likely a torn bicep muscle. An MRI was scheduled to confirm the diagnosis. If the tear was more than 50 percent, the injury would require immediate repair surgery and 8 to 12 weeks of recovery, not counting physical therapy. That would mean his 30th season of professional bass fishing would have to wait.
“I’ve been doing it so long it never crosses your mind you’re not going to be able to fish. Your tackle is ready, and you have all this excitement and energy, the anticipation, all that, I thought was over, and that’s the worst feeling.”
Then a different doctor called with the results of the MRI. In fact, the bicep was not torn and would not require surgery to heal. Great news!
But, and there’s always a but, Iaconelli does have severe tendonitis and severe bursitis of the bicep’s connecting point on the inside of the elbow. It’s very inflamed and retaining fluid. In that state, he’s much more vulnerable to suffer an actual tear. The doctor warned that he didn’t want Iaconelli to fish. Bad news!
If there’s one thing every fishing fan knows about Mike Iaconelli, he’s the “never give up” guy. He emphatically pleaded his case to the doctor who ultimately conceded that the final decision was up to him.
“I’ve been not doing anything the past two days, rest, rest, rest and ice,” said Ike, wearing a motion-limiting brace.
The Dirty Thirty Series: Added Pressure
Of course, Iaconelli who understands the media, marketing and storytelling side of professional bass fishing better than almost anyone, has made big plans for his 30th season. A cameraman will document his season for a series called “The Dirty Thirty,” in which Ike wants to “spill the dirt on the past, present and future of bass fishing.” So, not competing is even more complicated this year.
Will Mike Iaconelli Compete at the St. Johns River?
Practice for the first Elite Event at the St. Johns River out of Palatka, Fla., began Sunday. Anglers have an off day Wednesday before the 2025 season blasts off Thursday morning.
“I’ll know by Wednesday if it’s fishable or not. If not, I have to come to grips with it and tell (tournament director Lisa Talmadge to determine if he can take a medical hardship year).”
The Latest Status: In or Out for 2025?
So, now it’s Tuesday night. Practice is over. What are the odds that Iaconelli is going to sit this one out? Will his 30th season have to wait? I asked the man, himself.
“I’ve honestly made the decision that I’m going to fish,” he told me confidently. “I’ve fished every day of practice with the brace on. The days all start out okay, but by midday it definitely starts to get sore. But I’ve been able to fish three, full, 10-hour practice days, and the tournament days won’t be that long. So, I’m gonna go for it. I’m 100% I’m gonna give it a shot.”
How the Injury Might Actually Help Him Fish Better
“And there is a silver lining to this,” he added. “This brace and this injury have slowed me down. You know, I’m normally kind of a spaz in the boat. I’ve had to really tone all that down. And in this state, in this particular fishery, especially with the cold front we have coming, you have to fish slow. Over the years, I’ve struggled a bit in these Florida events, because I do naturally fish fast. So, in a weird way, maybe all this is going to help me.”
Why "Never Give Up" is More Than Just a Catchphrase
Again, what’s the one thing we all know about Ike? He never gives up.
To follow Ike and all the other Bassmaster Elite anglers, check out bassmaster.com for live, daily updates.