The Starting Spot: Longevity Through Fishing, Best-Selling Rod Gets Better, and More Big TX Bass
In today’s 6-25-25 edition of The Starting Spot:
- Former Bassmaster Editor, Dave Precht shares his plans for a fulfilling retirement. Hint: It includes bass fishing.
-St.Croix Rods has reimagined the best-selling American-made rod series, Premier, with even better performance, more tech and angler-driven specs.
-Nobody can touch the proven success of the big bass programs in the state of Texas. Genetically superior fingerling bass produced by the Texas Toyota ShareLunker program released into already legendary O.H. Ivie sounds like a can’t miss.
Keep the old man out
by Dave Precht
Per an article on the Bassmaster.com: About the same time in 2019 that I retired from B.A.S.S. — after 40-plus years with the organization — Toby Keith released his hit single, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”
That song instantly resonated with me.
I had just turned 70 and was contemplating retirement and a slew of other life changes, and I was determined to make the most of my “golden” years…MORE.
St. Croix Rod Reimagines PREMIER Series
by FTR Industry Wire
Per reporting on FishingTackleRetailer.com: PREMIER has consistently been the best-selling American-made fishing rod series since it first appeared in the St. Croix Rod catalog in 1957. Possessing a hallmark combination of quality, performance, value, and American craftsmanship, the PREMIER Series exemplifies everything anglers expect in a St. Croix rod.
The angler-favorite freshwater multispecies rod series has been improved many times over the past 68 years, and now – for 2026 – the American classic delivers even better performance via additional technology, enhanced ergonomics, and angler-driven lengths, powers, and actions, including two-piece models that are both on-trend and in demand…MORE.
Texas Stocks 300,000 Genetically Superior Largemouths Into O.H. Ivie
by Bob McNally
Per a story on Wired2Fish.com: On June 17, fingerlings were released at various locations around the 19,000-acre reservoir, with staff choosing prime sites for young bass to thrive and grow to avoid predation.
The bass fingerlings are produced via TPWD’s Toyota ShareLunker program that has been the envy of big bass anglers and other state fisheries’ departments for years.
State biologist Lynn Wright says such mass stocking of genetically superior, hatchery-raised bass in O.H. Ivie is a supplemental boost to ensure the lake’s largemouths are self-sustaining and augment the tremendous big bass angling the lake has offered in recent years…MORE.