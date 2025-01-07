Texas Angler Kicks Off ShareLunker Season with 13+ Pound Monster Bass
The 39th Texas ShareLunker season is off and running thanks to angler Brady Stanford of Millersview, Texas. Stanford’s 13.13-pound Legacy Class Largemouth was caught at O.H. Ivie and is officially ShareLunker Number 670.
Stanford is no stranger to the ShareLunker program. In fact, this beautiful Legacy Bass is the 19th Lunker he’s shared since January of 2022, and his tenth to top the 10 pound mark. His best in the program is a January of 2022 O.H. Ivie beast that pushed the scale to 15.03 pounds!
Texas ShareLunker Program
Since 1986, the Texas Parks and Wildlife's popular Toyota ShareLunker program has been partnering with anglers to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas. Based on the number of trophy bass Texas produces every year, this super-focused largemouth bass management program really seems to be working!
Brady Stanford Fishing Guide Service
While it’s great to see photos of giant bass and dream of the day you might catch one like that, the really great news is that Brady Stanford is a popular bass fishing guide on Lake O.H. Ivie. Obviously, nobody can guarantee when a Legacy Bass will be caught, but your changes sure seem to go up if you're in the boat with Brady Stanford!
“That makes four years in a row with a Sherry (ShareLunker), and the season is just getting started,” said Stanford on a Facebook post with his latest Legacy-caliber bass. “She had a huge frame and had the potential to be a mega-giant. I can only imagine how big she would be full of eggs.”
This post was from a couple days ago so you’re going to want to act fast, but Stanford added, “I still have a few days left in January(available to book guide trips). Holler to book a trip! 806-470-0638”
Lake O.H. Ivie and Texas Trophy Bass Fishing
Lake O.H. Ivie in West Texas is a premier largemouth bass fishery, well known for its ability to consistently produce trophy-class bass. The legendary Texas ShareLunker program lists 379 entries from this big bass factory. Thanks to its ideal combination of structure, vegetation, and abundant forage, Lake O.H. Ivie is home to some real monsters and is a bucket-list destination for serious anglers looking for big bass fishing in Texas.
