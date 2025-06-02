The Starting Spot: Clunn Speaks, the New All-American Champ, and a Connecticut Giant
In case you didn’t know, these Starting Spot Daily Bass Fishing Headlines are the perfect way to start your day with some of the top bass fishing articles on the internet. As always, these go great with a hot cup of coffee.
Rick Clunn "You Can't Handicap Knowledge" on MERCER-214
by Dave Mercer -Mercer Podcast
Per reporting by Dave Mercer on the Mercer Podcast: 4-time Bassmaster Classic Champion, the legendary Rick Clunn finally returns to the show. But this time it’s with a very different outlook and approach than before. He has been following and studying the sport this year and he shares just a few of his many Clunn-Clusions and a big announcement.
My take: Yes, this is a podcast, not an article, but it is absolutely outstanding. As always, Mercer does a great job of putting the spotlight on the guest and getting the best out of them—in this case the guest happens to be bass fishing icon, Rick Clunn. Deeply analytical and always an independent thinker, Clunn tells it like it is. As the title suggests with the inclusion of the quote “You can’t handicap knowledge,” Clunn discusses the controversial forward-facing sonar topic. And just when I thought the show couldn’t get any better, Clunn declares, “The number one thing that determines the winner is…” I’ll strongly suggest that you tune into the show to get the second half of that sentence.
Turano clinches All-American at Lake Hamilton
by Jody White -Major league Fishing
Per reporting by Jody White at Major League Fishing: The final day of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Hamilton was never a blowout, but Matteo Turano always had an answer for his competition. Weighing 17 pounds, 4 ounces, the Tennessee angler closed strong after catching two 19-pound bags to start the event with a 56-11 total for the win. The winner of last fall’s Regional on Pickwick, Turano has made the Top 10 in more than half the MLF events he’s fished, and after banking $120,000 for the win in the All-American, he’s got a robust winnings total as well. In addition to the money, Turano qualified for the Toyota Series Championship this fall, as well as REDCREST 2026, where he’ll be pitted against the best of the Bass Pro Tour.
My take: I used to fish a lot of BFLs. I never made it to the All-American but I definitely dreamed I would someday. For weekend tournament anglers like myself, the All-American was a really big deal.
It sounds like this year’s winner, Matteo Turano, has been just about unstoppable lately. In addition to this All-American win, he won the Regional of Pickwick last fall, and he has made the Top 10 in more than half of the MLF events his fished.
Angler Lands Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Recorded in Connecticut
by Kevin Blinkoff -On The Water
Per reporting by Kevin Blinoff at On The Water: On May 25, 2025, angler Rafal Wlazlo made history by landing a massive 45-pound, 8-ounce common carp from Lake Lillinonah in Connecticut. The catch, confirmed and certified by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), not only sets a new state record for common carp but also stands as the largest freshwater fish ever recorded in Connecticut.
My take: Okay, this story isn't about bass fishing but the photo with this article is definitely worth seeing! It looks like a guy hugging one of those golden, oversized, teddy bears he won at the county fair. But seriously, it is a beautiful and massive fish. The power that fish would generate with that big, broad, muscular tail would make for an unforgettable fight. And this record is more interesting when you hear that the angler, Rafal Wlazlo, moved to the U.S. from Poland after two decades of successful tournament carp angling in Poland. He is also the owner of a carp fishing specialty store called Carp Angler in Ronkonkoma, New York. If anybody is going to figure out where the biggest carp in the Northeast are, it’s likely to be Wlazlo.