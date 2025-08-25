The Starting Spot: Schlapper Wins LaCrosse, What Johnston’s AOY Means, and Rookie of the Year
In this edition of The Starting Spot: Bassmaster Elite Edition
-In at tournament that couldn’t stop being epic, Caleb Kuphill who led this event the first three days, was overtaken by another Wisconsin angler, Pat Schlapper.
-Chris Johnston won his second Angler of the Year title in so many years, but what does that mean to the rest of the field. How did the AOY points being settled shuffled Bassmaster Classic qualifications?
-Tucker Smith is the newest Rookie of the Year. In an ever-more-competitive rookie class, how did he get it done?
Schlapper seals the deal at Mississippi River to claim second Elite title
by David A. Brown
In a story on Bassmaster.com: Pat Schlapper was surprised by his first Bassmaster Elite trophy, but not his second. The latter — this week’s season-ending Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Upper Mississippi River — fulfilled the Eleva, Wis., pro’s honest expectation with a winning total of 66 pounds, 5 ounces.
“This one’s so sweet, it means a lot to me,” said Schlapper, who also won the MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River in mid-May. “The people that I get to fish with down here, it’s for them. We put in a ton of work down here (prior to the off-limits period a month prior to the event) and it paid off…MORE.
AOY Update: Some final points on the points race, end of season gives clearer picture of 2026 Classic
by Christopher Decker
From an article on Bassmaster.com: As exciting as the final day of the Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River was, it ended up having very little impact on the final Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year points race in terms of qualification for the 2026 Bassmaster Classic or Elite Series requalification. Jay Przekurat and Kyoya Fujita did settle third place in AOY, with a much heftier check heading to Przekurat’s bank account.
But there are plenty of interesting observations about the final points standings. Here are a couple of things I find interesting about how it all shook out…MORE.
Smith claims 2025 Rookie of the Year
by Christopher Decker
According to a story on Bassmaster.com: Following instincts led Tucker Smith to his best finishes during his rookie year on the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series. He made his most impactful gut feeling move on Day 2 of the Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Upper Mississippi River, earning him yet another trophy for his trophy case.
The Birmingham, Ala., pro claimed the 2025 Dakota Lithium Rookie of the Year title, outlasting Georgia’s Paul Marks (Tucker’s roommate) and Minnesota’s Easton Fothergill for the coveted award. Smith currently has 631 points, but that number will shift depending on where he finishes at La Crosse. Marks finished the season with 569 points while Fothergill accumulated 565 points…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!