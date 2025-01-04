Fishing

The CAST Returns: Bassmaster’s Hit Show Premieres Season 2 on FS1 in 2025

Must Watch T.V. for Bass Tournament Enthusiasts: Stories of Bass Fishing Legends and the History of B.A.S.S.

Kurt Mazurek

The CAST" returns! Dive into the history of professional bass fishing with Season 2, premiering January 4, 2025, on FS1.
What to Expect from The CAST Season 2

Following its wildly popular debut, The CAST presented by Bass Pro Shops is back for a second season, premiering January 4, 2025, on FS1. Based on my personal bass geek opinion of last year’s efforts, this is going to be a must-watch series diving deep into the history of professional bass fishing and celebrating the legends who made the sport great.

“The series features so much historical content about the sport and the legends who brought it to the forefront,” said Phillip Johnson, B.A.S.S. COO. “it’s full of entertaining and nostalgic insight into how an idea transformed into what professional fishing is today.”

A set of two archival photos: Jerry McKinnis and Forest Wood holding salmon and Johnny Morris showing Ray Scott a big bass
Uncover the rich history of bass fishing with rare archival photos and video of pioneers like Forest Wood, Jerry McKinnis and Johnny Morris in Season 2 of "The CAST." / ESPN | B.A.S.S.

Bass Fishing Legends Spotlighted

Kicking off with a one-hour premiere, the new season spotlights bass fishing pioneers Johnny Morris, Forest Wood, and Jerry McKinnis. Fans will also enjoy episodes featuring icons like Denny Brauer, Bryan Kerchal, and Rick Clunn celebrating 50 years and 500 events with B.A.S.S. Additional episodes will explore the Bassmaster Classic, the evolution of professional tackle, and interviews with bass fishing’s most respected voices.

Don’t Miss The CAST on FS1 Starting In January

Don’t miss the premiere of The CAST on January 4, 2025. Whether you’re a lifelong bass tournament fan or a B.A.S.S. beginner, The CAST is sure to deliver a captivating, satisfying, and enlightening look at the details and behind-the-scenes stories that make this sport so fascinating and unique.

The Cast Schedule

Air Date

Start Time

Episode

Sat 1/4/25

11 AM

Magic of the White River

Sun 1/12/25

Noon

B.A.S.S. Superstar Rick Clunn

Sat 1/18/25

11 AM

B.A.S.S. Superstar Denny Brauer

Sun 1/26/25

10:30 AM

B.A.S.S. Superstar Bryan Kerchal

Sat 2/1/25

11 AM

The Greatest Show in Bass Fishing – The Bassmaster Classic

Sun 2/9/25

8:30 AM

Bass Fishing Equipment

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

