The CAST Returns: Bassmaster’s Hit Show Premieres Season 2 on FS1 in 2025
What to Expect from The CAST Season 2
Following its wildly popular debut, The CAST presented by Bass Pro Shops is back for a second season, premiering January 4, 2025, on FS1. Based on my personal bass geek opinion of last year’s efforts, this is going to be a must-watch series diving deep into the history of professional bass fishing and celebrating the legends who made the sport great.
“The series features so much historical content about the sport and the legends who brought it to the forefront,” said Phillip Johnson, B.A.S.S. COO. “it’s full of entertaining and nostalgic insight into how an idea transformed into what professional fishing is today.”
Bass Fishing Legends Spotlighted
Kicking off with a one-hour premiere, the new season spotlights bass fishing pioneers Johnny Morris, Forest Wood, and Jerry McKinnis. Fans will also enjoy episodes featuring icons like Denny Brauer, Bryan Kerchal, and Rick Clunn celebrating 50 years and 500 events with B.A.S.S. Additional episodes will explore the Bassmaster Classic, the evolution of professional tackle, and interviews with bass fishing’s most respected voices.
Don’t Miss The CAST on FS1 Starting In January
Don’t miss the premiere of The CAST on January 4, 2025. Whether you’re a lifelong bass tournament fan or a B.A.S.S. beginner, The CAST is sure to deliver a captivating, satisfying, and enlightening look at the details and behind-the-scenes stories that make this sport so fascinating and unique.
The Cast Schedule
Air Date
Start Time
Episode
Sat 1/4/25
11 AM
Magic of the White River
Sun 1/12/25
Noon
B.A.S.S. Superstar Rick Clunn
Sat 1/18/25
11 AM
B.A.S.S. Superstar Denny Brauer
Sun 1/26/25
10:30 AM
B.A.S.S. Superstar Bryan Kerchal
Sat 2/1/25
11 AM
The Greatest Show in Bass Fishing – The Bassmaster Classic
Sun 2/9/25
8:30 AM
Bass Fishing Equipment
