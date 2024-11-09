World Record Muskie Caught on Lake Mille Lacs: A Legendary 57.5-Inch Catch
On October 29th, renowned fishing record-chaser Arthur "Art" Weston reeled in a potential world-record muskie on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs, guided by local muskie legend Nolan Sprengeler. Weston, who holds nearly 40 active fishing records, partnered with Sprengeler to target the International Game Fish Association’s (IGFA) all-tackle length record for muskellunge.
Sprengler advised that fishing after dark would likely increase their chances of getting the “right” fish to bite. On the second night of casting massive lures into the darkness, their plan paid off with a massive 57.5-inch muskie, which he and Sprengeler carefully measured and released. IGFA requires a minimum of two centimeters over the current record length, which sits at 135 cm (53.15 inches), measured to the inside fork of its tail; Weston’s muskie measured 138 cm (54.33 inches), making it a likely candidate to claim the record.
The catch, documented with an IGFA-approved measuring device, came after a tense battle. The fish struck a Bondy Royal Orba lure 30 yards from the boat, taking Weston by surprise. “It was like a Mack truck grabbed my lure and headed the opposite direction,” he recounted. Using a stout, 9’,3”, Thorne Brothers Stealth rod and an Abu Garcia Revo reel with the drag locked down, Weston managed to haul the fish in within a minute — a strategy Sprengeler encouraged to reduce the chance of losing this giant muskie.“It was all about likelihood of success, as the more time you let the fish fight, the more chances it has to get off,” Weston explains.
Sprengeler netted the fish expertly, and the two anglers celebrated what they thought might be a record-breaker. After confirming the length and taking a few quick photos, Sprengeler revived the monster fish, holding it upright in the water until he was certain she was ready, then watched her swim back into the depths of Mille Lacs.
The IGFA’s review process will determine if Weston’s catch officially tops the global record, a verdict he expects within the next 60 days. If approved, this milestone will be Weston’s 79th record in the IGFA books, marking an impressive achievement in the world of competitive angling.