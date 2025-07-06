Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Choose the Right Lure, Bucket List Bass Lakes, and Slop Fishing Bass Secrets
1.) How to Choose the Right Fishing Lure: 8 Expert Tips for Fishing Success
My girlfriend -- who hadn't fished seriously until she met me -- recently asked me, "How do you know which lure to choose when you're fishing?"
It was a good question. I've been fishing so long, I guess I take simple questions like that for granted, although I get skunked often enough that maybe I'm not the right person to ask. But I thought about it. And I'm sure a lot of anglers might have the same question. So I tried to come up with some answers…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) 6 Bucket List Bass Fishing Lakes You Need to Visit Before You Die
Some people take bucket list barbecue tours. Others try to visit as many major league or minor league baseball stadiums as they can. The golf nuts want to play all of the hallowed courses where majors are held.
I just want to fish (well, I also want to eat barbecue, but only if it’s near good fishing).
In particular, I want to fish for bass on the watery equivalent of Augusta. I love smashing ‘em on out-of-the-way or unknown lakes, but for me bassing at its best is a cultural and historical effort as well as just a pure smashfest. I want to go to the places that have historical significance, and once I’m there I want to catch ‘em in the most iconic way possible for that region. Sure, you could probably catch big bass with a Senko or using a minnow and forward-facing sonar to great effect in these same places, but as long as I’m dreaming, I want some sort of presentation purity, too.
If you’re building a bucket list, consider my top 6 (in no particular order) places to start:…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Slop Fishing Secrets: How to Catch Big Largemouth Bass in Thick Cover
Slop can take on a variety of forms, but in layman's terms, it is vegetative matter found floating on the surface. In some instances it can be chopped up cabbage or grasses from outboard props, duck weed mats, or algae blooms. Most often it's a combination and mix of a few varieties.
Easy to spot when out on the water, slop can be found throughout a lake or river system - up tight to shore, sitting atop expansive flats, or butted up against cane islands or other emergent structure. And due to wind and wave action, slop can appear overnight - as well as disappear just as quickly…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.